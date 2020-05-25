307 ha of fallow land brought under cultivation during lockdown

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Though the lockdown, which has been imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic for the last over two months, has had an adverse impact on the overall economic activities in the state, it has proved to be beneficial for the agriculture sector as over 300 hectares of additional land has been brought under cultivation.

When the agriculture department reviewed the overall situation of farming in the state, it has been found that there is 300 times rise in various types of seeds purchased by the farmers in the last two months.

An agriculture department official said that after review of all 12 zonal agriculture offices spread across the state, it has been seen that 307 hectares of additional fallow land has been brought under cultivation during the lockdown period.

The government has also taken initiative to bring the agriculture and water resources departments together to encourage farming in the state by forming a joint task force.

Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, who is also the Agriculture Minister, maintained that people have realised the importance of the agriculture during lockdown period.

“It is a fact that we can see huge losses in every sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as far as the agriculture sector of Goa is concerned, I have seen a positive sign. Many people have been coming forward to take up farming by cultivating fallow land. Youth are taking interest in agriculture,” he said.

Kavlekar said that in the last fifteen days he has reviewed working of all zonal agriculture offices twice through video conferencing.

“Looking at the enthusiasm among the farmers, I can say that Goa would see an agricultural revolution soon. I have personally visited various parts of the state and seen how people have taken up alternative crops apart from paddy,” he added.

The agriculture minister further said that with 500 organic clusters to be developed in the next few months, it will benefit the state in a big way to promote agriculture activities.

He said that when harvesting of rabi crops was due in April and May, the state was under lockdown, but managed to harvest the crops by mobilising manpower from within the state.