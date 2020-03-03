30 ferryboats serving Goans on 18 inland waterway routes

Panaji/Betim: Even as the state government plans to develop the inland waterways by proposing to set up connectivity circuit across five rivers in the state, the existing infrastructure consists of around 30 ferryboats serving Goans on 18 different inland waterway routes.

Spread across the state, some of these routes also connect islands, said river navigation department (RND) traffic in-charge Sohan Shirodkar.

Stating that the ferry services start as early as 7 am and continue till midnight everyday with a break in between on certain routes, Shirodkar said that lakhs of citizens that include office-goers, students and even tourists avail these services across the state.

Ribandar-Chorao is one of the busiest ferry route and the five ferryboats plying on the route prove to be insufficient, as the crowd keeps on increasing, especially during the peak hours. Despite the presence of an RND inspector, who is deployed on this route to control the traffic, the situation does go out of control at times, Shirodkar said.

Around 1.5 lakh people commute every day on the Ribandar-Chorao route, said Shirodkar adding that the Panaji-Betim route witnesses over 15,000 commuters on a daily basis. The service on the Panaji-Betim route is available round the clock, he said.

To keep up with the growing number of footfalls on these inland waterway routes, the state government is constructing more jetties and ramps and also increasing the ferry trips on the routes in an attempt to ease the crowd of commuters and traffic.

While some ferry routes witness heavy rush of commuters during the peak hours, some other routes see a limited number of travellers and the department deploys ferries as per the demand on such routes, said Shirodkar.

A total of five ferryboats ply on one route, while two ferries ply on seven other routes and the rest ten routes have one ferryboat plying on each route.

Four ferry routes witness a remarkably huge crowd and the department is struggling to serve the commuting public on these routes, said Shirodkar. Apart from the Ribandar-Chorao route, which has five ferryboats serving the public, the other crowded routes are Sao Pedro-Divar, Old Goa-Piedade and Betim-Panaji where one or two ferries are deployed.

Explaining more about the inland waterway routes, Shirodkar said that a ferryboat is deployed on the Agaccain-Cortalim route only during an emergency. He said that the Marcaim-Cortalim route is the longest route while Betim-Panaji and Cumbharjua-Zuyem are the shortest routes.

Stating that a ferryboat on the Marcaim-Cortalim route takes around 45 minutes to cross the river, Shirodkar said that the department makes arrangements for a ferry on the Vanxim-Amboi route whenever there is an emergency, as Vanxim being an island, citizens face a problem when they need to connect to the mainland.

The ferryboat routes are Panaji-Betim, Ribandar-Chorao, Old Goa-Piedade, Sao Pedro-Divar, Amboi-Vanshi, Naroa-Divar, Keri-Tiracol, Raia-Shiroda, Camurlim-Tuem, Pomburpa-Chorao, Tonca-Sarmanas, Volvoi-Maina, Volvoi-Surla, Cumbharjua-Gaundalim, Marcaim-Cortalim, Adpai-Rassai, Vansoi-Durbhat and Tolto-Dhauji. Ferryboat is deployed on the Agaccaim-Cortalim route only during an emergency.