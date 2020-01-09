3 more tigers found dead in Mhadei sanctuary; 3 arrested

Valpoi: In a shocking case, the state forest department officials have found three more carcasses of tigers inside the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary near Golavli village in Sattari taluka, taking the toll of dead tigers found in the area to four.

Carcasses of a fully-grown healthy tigress and two sub-adult tigers were found by the officials in a combing operation that was initiated after the department had found a carcass of a sub-adult tiger near the same village on Sunday.

Three suspects – Vitho Pawane (60), Nalo Pawane (50) and Bomo Pawane (45) – have been arrested by the forest department in connection with the tiger deaths. They have been remanded by court to forest department’s custody for two days.

According to forest department officials, they had on Tuesday late evening found carcass of a sub-adult tigress, which was buried. A few metres away from the site, carcass of a fully-grown tigress in a decomposed state was traced by the officials on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, in the evening when the forest officials had completed the panchanama of the carcasses and samples of body parts were sent for autopsy, the forest staff found another carcass of a wildcat, which was partially buried.

Confirming that the fully-grown tigress and sub-adult tigress were found dead at same site near a water body near Golavli village, a forest department official present at the site said that the officials could, however, not determine the gender of the third carcass found at the site.

“We have found three dead wildcats at the same spot near a water body. As our veterinarians felt that the procedure to collect samples from the last carcass could take more time, as it was found late evening, we will exhume the carcass tomorrow and will be able to determine whether it was a male or female,” said an official on condition of anonymity. He further said that they cannot arrive at any conclusion on the cause of death of the wildcats but added that it was unfortunate that the healthy animals that were traced on camera recently, were no more in the territory.

When asked if there was any speculation about poaching of tiger being carried out in the sanctuary, following the incident of the first tiger found dead with its claws missing, the forest official said that everything will be clear after the autopsy reports are received. He, however, said that the officials are confident that the death of the four tigers is not due to poaching and added that preliminary probe has indicated the wildcats were poisoned.

“According to our observation, these wildcats were poisoned, as all the dead tigers were found near a water body and there were no injury marks on their carcasses. No doubt postmortem of the tigers will indicate the exact cause of death, but surely it is not a case of hunting or poaching. On one hand, when initiatives are being carried out to protect tigers under various programmes like Project Tiger, this incident of four tigers found dead is quite depressing for us,” said president of Animal Rescue Squad Amrut Singh, who was present at the site.

According to reports, images of seven tigers were found in the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary including a tigress and two cubs that were spotted recently at Satre in Nagargao village panchayat. “Our staff member had spotted a male tiger during a combing operation in this region some days back and another tiger was spotted near Anjunem dam area recently,” said an official, who was part of the operation at Golavli.

“It is sad that we have lost four tigers including a fully-grown tigress and her cub (a sub-adult tigress),” said a team member, who was helping the forest department officials.

Tiger is an endangered species and this incident of four tigers found dead has shocked the entire state. It is believed that the tigers were allegedly poisoned and killed to protect domestic animals.

“We understand that people try to kill tigers when they attack them or their domestic animals. The government announces compensation, if any wild animal kills domestic animals but hardly anyone has come forward to claim such compensation. People should understand the importance of having tiger in the ecosystem and protect the animal,” said an environmentalist. He said that the government must instruct the forest advisory board to study this case and take necessary steps to protect tiger in the range.

Health Minister and Valpoi MLA Vishwajit Rane has urged the Union Minister for Forests Prakash Javadekar to intervene in the matter and send a central team to conduct a detailed investigation into the death of tigers in the Mhadei sanctuary in Sattari.

Vishwajit said that he has a passion for wildlife, especially tigers, and this incident of tiger deaths in his constituency has shocked him. “A thorough investigation into the matter is vital,” the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, stating that the news about death of tigers was ‘shocking and distressing’, Congress party on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to come clear on the status of protection of the big cats from poaching and other threats to the biodiversity of Goa.

“We are in the know that all claws of the dead tigers are missing. The tigress was killed and buried. Why is the government hiding such a shocking fact? Why Chief Minister has declared that tigers died due to poison? This raises certain serious doubts,” said Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar in a statement issued here. He further stated that Goa has just six tigers recorded and with four deaths in less than a week, that also includes a tiger cub, there is something sinister happening here.

“Tiger poachers are flourishing under the active patronage and protection of the government. It may also be recalled that the tiger deaths are happening in well-forested constituencies, which are under the BJP itself. This disgusting and deplorable turn of events and the government’s silence is a clear indicator that the BJP is hand in glove with the poachers. With the destruction of Mhadei, the government is now killing our animals,” the statement reads further.

Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted, “Most shocking to hear about the murder of tiger family by poisoning. I condemn the heinous act and demand Chief Minister to ensure that the killers are caught and given harshest punishment.”