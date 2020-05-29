3 more defeat COVID; Goa’s tally now 28

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Active coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state have come down to 28, as three more COVID patients recovered from the disease on Friday.

Fortunately, there was no new case reported in Goa on Friday.

The ‘recovered’ patients have been discharged from the Margao-based designated COVID Hospital and placed under quarantine as per the protocol.

Till date, Goa has seen 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 28 are currently active and 41 patients have recovered from the disease. Health secretary Nila Mohanan told a press conference in Panaji that six new suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Goa on Friday.

As per the media bulletin issued by directorate of health services (DHS), of the 1,455 samples drawn for examination on Friday, 984 tested negative, while reports of the remaining 471 samples are awaited.

The DHS said at present some 335 people are quarantined at various residencies and hotels across the state, while there are also 93 interstate domestic travellers placed under home quarantine on Friday.

The Health secretary informed that persons who are undergoing preliminary COVID-19 test using ‘Truenat Beta CoV test’ will be conveyed about their test result through an SMS message.

“We have made an online system with the help of information technology department which helps us send SMS, giving details about their test results along with sample reference number. The SMS will be sent to those who test negative for COVID, while those testing positive will be brought to the hospital by our staff,” Nila Mohanan said.

She informed that around 40 medical staff members have been deployed by the directorate of health services for collection of throat swab samples at the North Goa District Hospital.

Secretary Revenue Sanjay Kumar informed that since April 29, a total of 78,029 people have left Goa for different states by different modes of transport including 37 special trains arranged by the government. He said from April 29, around 6,628 people have entered Goa.

Kumar said 1,067 challans were issued to people found not wearing face covers in public places, while 725 cases were booked for spitting in public places on Friday.