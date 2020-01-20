Siril, Ashmita crowned champs

Peddem: Former world no 1 Siril Verma and Ashmita Chaliha won men’s and women’s singles titles respectively at the All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament at Peddem Sports Complex on Sunday.

In the women’s singles, Ashmita outplayed second seed Malvika Bansod 21-18, 21-17 while Verma beat Rahul Yadav 15-21, 21-10, 21-13 to clinch the title.

In the doubles event, national champions Sikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K brightened their chances of making it to the Indian team after beating K Maneesha and Rutuparna Panda 21-17, 13-21, 21-15 in an hour and 20 minutes. Panda and Maneesha had won the women’s doubles title in Bengaluru, beating the national champions.

Panda, however, made amends in the mixed doubles as she and her partner G Krishna Prasad defeated Sunjith S and Shruthi KP 21-10, 21-17 in the final.

In men’s doubles final, Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun defeated veterans V Diju and Rupesh Kumar 21-13, 21-7.