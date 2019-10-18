203 killed in road accidents in last nine months

Panaji: Two-wheeler riders were the major victims in the road accidents that were reported in the state, in the last nine months.

As per statistics, 203 persons have been killed in road accidents since January this year, out of which 58 per cent are two- wheeler riders.

In the last 9 months, 2,521 accidents have been reported, of which 190 were fatal in nature, informed the police.

Out of the 203 who died in road accidents 118 were two-wheeler riders, 21 pillion riders and 32 pedestrians have been killed.

During this period, 8 drivers have died in road accidents, 19 passengers, 2 cyclists and others 3.

Similarly, during the corresponding period in 2018, 186 persons had died, of which 105 were two-wheeler riders, around 56 per cent.

Rash and negligent driving/riding is the main cause of accidents, the police have claimed.

Even the road conditions are being reportedly attributed as one of the causes of road accidents.

The police said that in order to minimize road accidents and fatalities, strict enforcement of traffic laws is carried out, and added that they are conducting special drives against drunk driving, riding without helmet, without driving license, rash and negligent driving, over-speeding apart from regular enforcement of traffic laws. The police say that they have been focusing on quality prosecution, which has direct bearing on reducing traffic accidents.

In order to enhance enforcement of traffic laws, the Goa government has empowered the assistant sub-inspectors (ASI’s) of the traffic cell of the Goa police to compound various traffic offences.