Concurrent conversion likely to be one of key initiatives under EoDB

Significant reforms for industrial projects are in the pipeline

Panaji: With land allotment for industrial projects in the state taking several years to complete whenever a change in zoning is required, the government is likely to give conversion sanad concurrently for land declared as investment promotion area.

The concurrent conversion will be granted through the planning, development and construction committee (PDCC) of the IPB, and is likely to be one of the key initiatives under ease of doing business (EoDB) of the new Goa Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy, 2022, presently in the draft stage.

Significant reforms in conversion approval for industrial projects are in the pipeline in the proposed policy, revealed a senior source on Friday.

In cases, where the land is not declared as investment promotion area but a zone change is required, plans are for the sanad conversion to be issued in-parallel by the GIDC.

Further the government may even do away with necessity of seeking conversion approval in orchards, agriculture land zones, if area of construction is less than 10% and the project fulfils other criteria such as approved category, non-polluting, etc. For such projects the government may give clearance based on self-declaration by the investor. The proposed policy may also consider granting

deemed approvals or waivers in conversion cases on the basis of self-declaration.

The forthcoming Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy aims to support local and existing businesses as well as attracting new investments.

The policy aims to create enabling environment for skill development of local youth to enhance employability and offer 100% single window system to investors. Its other objectives are likely to be time-bound service delivery with well-defined grievance redressal mechanism in place.

A presentation of the draft policy was made at the Secretariat recently. As per the draft, the state government is open to all industrial projects with special emphasis on sectors where productivity linked incentive (PLI) schemes are available.

Thrust areas for investments are low to nil polluting industries such as eco-tourism, adventure tourism, entertainment, food processing, education and R&D.

The government is not keen to grant approval to projects that are in prohibited sectors as per the FDI policy of central government or projects in restricted areas such as khazan lands, low-lying paddy fields, land falling under Coastal Regulatory Zone, and areas prohibited under the Environment Management Plan.

The draft policy also aims to reject red category industries. A major thrust of the policy is on the logistics industry.