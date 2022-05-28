19-year-old held for murder

Vasco: A 19-year-old youth Purithvi Chauhan allegedly killed a man following heated arguments in Vasco early Friday morning, said police.

Sources said on Friday at 7.56 a.m., the Vasco police received a phone call from PCR Margao informing that a person was lying near Annapuran Restaurant, Vasco.

PSI Rohan Nageshkar along with the staff visited the spot, and found the body of a male person lying at the side of the road in a supine position. On enquiry, the police learnt that the deceased, identified as Ramesh Chauhan, a resident of Thana- Maharashtra, was a beggar, who was also doing odd works.

The Vasco police said that, during the course of enquiry, it came to be known that on Friday around 5.30 a.m., the accused Purithvi Chauhan had come to purchase a beer bottle at a bar and at that time an argument occurred between him and the deceased that further led to fatal assault.

The police said that following the argument, there were heated exchange of words and with anger Purithvi Chauhan assaulted the deceased with a danda.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC, upon a state complaint by Rohan Nageshkar, PSI of Vasco police station.

The police said that during the interrogation Purithvi Chauhan confessed to the crime, and accordingly he was placed under arrest.

The investigation is being conducted by police inspector Kapil Nayak.