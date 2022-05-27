ED searches Maharashtra Minister’s premises

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided multiple locations of Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab and others as part of a money laundering probe linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone norms in the construction of a resort in the Dapoli beach area of Ratnagiri district, officials said.

The federal probe agency has filed a fresh case against the Minister and others under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). His role was already being probed by the ED in another money laundering case booked against former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh.

At least seven premises, including Parab’s official residence ‘Ajinkyatara’ in Mumbai’s Bandra area, linked premises in Dapoli and Pune and those of people allegedly linked to him like Sadanand Kadam were searched by the agency. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent provided security to the ED team.

Several Shiv Sena workers gathered outside the Minister’s official as well as personal residence in Mumbai and held protests against the ED action.

Parab (57), is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the Upper House of the legislature, and is the state Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

The agency also questioned the Minister and recorded his preliminary statement as part of the case that has been filed after taking cognisance of a recent Union Environment Ministry show cause notice that called the Dapoli resort “illegal” and in alleged violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Dapoli, about 230 km from state capital Mumbai, is a scenic coastal hill station and is called Maharashtra’s ‘mini Mahabaleshwar’ because of its round-the-year cool weather and salubrious surroundings. A number of real estate projects comprising villas, row houses and flats are coming up in the area.

Parab is facing some other charges of alleged irregularities and corruption. The first set of charges pertains to allegations of purchase of a parcel of land in Dapoli by Parab sometime in 2017 for a consideration of Rs 1 crore and it was registered in 2019. It is alleged that the land was subsequently sold to a Mumbai-based cable operator Sadanand Kadam in 2020 for a consideration of Rs 1.10 crore. In between, a resort was built on the same land from 2017 to 2020.

The Income Tax Department had made these allegations after it conducted raids in March against some people allegedly close to Parab like Kadam and deputy regional transport officer (RTO) Bajrang Kharmate.

The CBDT said in a statement issued in March, without taking any names, that the construction of the resort started in 2017 and over Rs 6 crore was spent in cash on construction of the resort.