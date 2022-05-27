Now, booster dose at home following lukewarm response

Govt to launch ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ COVID inoculation campaign

Panaji: Following a tepid response from senior citizens, healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) to the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) will now launch a ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ COVID-19 inoculation campaign to accelerate the vaccination coverage.

Nearly one lakh people in the state have not taken the scheduled precautionary dose or the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

State immunisation officer Dr. Rajendra Borkar on Thursday informed that the DHS will conduct a house-to-house vaccination drive on Tuesdays and Saturdays, targeting the particular eligible group.

He informed that the DHS has decided to increase the number of vaccination sessions in government COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) from once every week on Thursdays to three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“As many as 96,200 people in the 60+ age group are yet to take the scheduled precautionary dose. Cases of COVID-19 are rising slowly and steadily; people aged 60 and above, HCWs and FLWs are at risk. Vaccine is free for these beneficiaries in the government centres. We appeal to them to take the scheduled precautionary dose before it’s too late,” Dr. Borkar said. “If housing societies approach us and inform us that there are at least ten people or in multiples of ten, then we would be happy to come to the doorstep and administer the vaccine to everyone,” he said.

The state immunisation officer informed that the central government has approved early administration of the precaution dose, as required by the destination countries, for overseas travellers, subject to a minimum period of 90 days between the second and the precautionary doses.

“Seafarers and others travelling abroad, if they are in the age group of 18-59, then they will have to take the vaccine at private CVCs by paying the nominal fee and if they are aged 60 and above, they can visit the government-run CVCs and take the vaccine without paying any amount. They do not have to produce any documents like visa, travel documents, etc claiming proof of undertaking an international travel for availing this facility,” Dr. Borkar said.

He further announced that the government will host ‘Tika Utsav’ a vaccination festival, probably in June with an aim to vaccinate the maximum number of members of the eligible population.

During the Tika Utsav, vaccination sessions will be held in the community at sites that are close to the beneficiaries like panchayat, school, community hall etc. He said efforts will be taken to coordinate with various stakeholders including the Departments of Women and Child Development, Panchayats, Police and also schools, local religious leaders and NGOs to make the event a grand success.