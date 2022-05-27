Internet services may take a hit

Cables mounted on electricity poles to be removed

Special Correspondent

Panaji: The internet service around Goa as made available by the internet service providers through overhead wires and cables mounted on electricity poles, could seriously suffer during the coming weeks.

This occurrence can take place sooner than later, as a contractor appointed by the power department to use 4 lakh-odd electricity poles around the state for mounting advertisement posters on them has already started removing piles of internet-related wires and cables on them.

Coming out with this information, the Power Minister, Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the previous government had awarded the particular work through e-tendering process to a contractor. “And now this contractor has started clearing the electricity poles of all unwanted things mounted on them, including the internet wires and cables,” he added.

Interestingly, the state government, in the year 2015 had notified a scheme for usage of electricity poles for services other than electrical supply. Under this scheme, the electricity department had issued guidelines to regulate activities of agencies utilising electricity poles in an unauthorised manner, for stringing broadband and cable television cables as well as installing advertising boards, billboards and other forms of advertisement. The same was done to ensure additional revenue to the electricity department.

As per the scheme, for mounting cables, the minimum charges were `2,000 for a block of three months for up to a maximum of first 500 metres or use of ten electricity poles, whichever has a lower line span.

Thereafter every metre was to be charged at the rate of `3 per metre per quarter. Furthermore, for advertisement boards, the monthly rental per side of board was to be `150 per month and if advertisement board contained more than two sides, then it was to be charged at the rate of `100 per side, per face, per month.

At the beginning of this year, the government, however, appointed a contractor to handle advertisement boards on 4 lakh-odd electricity poles, thus entrusting him with all the powers to use these poles, the way he desired.

Admitting that the contractor now has all the control over the electricity poles in the state, the Power Minister said that not only the internet-related wires and cables, but also those carrying the signals of cable television would be removed from these poles. “It has also come to my notice that this contractor is charging large amount of fees per km of wires or cables, if they are to be carried over the electricity poles,” he mentioned.

Dhavalikar also informed that a delegation of the internet service providers is scheduled to meet him over this issue.

Meanwhile, as a result of removing these wires and cables from the electricity poles, internet services in many pockets in Panaji and Porvorim have been disrupted.

Incidentally, many citizens are also welcoming removal of these wires/ cables from the electricity poles.

One of the city residents maintained that these piles of wires and cables tied to the electricity poles make it very difficult for the linesmen to climb the poles as also create a risk for them since live electricity wires sometimes get entangled with these cables.

He also observed that many of these cables snap and fall either on the footpath or road, and are not removed by the internet service providers for long period of time, thus causing inconvenience as well as danger to the pedestrians and commuters.

Another citizen opined that separate poles should be erected for carrying such wires and cables.