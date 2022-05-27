GIS-based property tax assessment soon

Ponda: The state government has decided to start a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based property tax assessment across all the municipal areas in Goa by way of geographical mapping of all the properties.

This was announced by the Urban Development Minister, Vishwajit Rane on Thursday in Ponda after laying foundation stone for a new administrative building complex for the Ponda municipality.

The Minister said geographical mapping will help the municipalities generate revenue by collecting tax based on computerised actual assessment of the properties.

Rane stated that GIS-based property tax assessment is the need of the hour to increase the revenue of municipalities. Through geographical mapping, computerised assessment of the properties will be done by updating the actual live records of each and every household and property in the towns in digitised format.

It will also have an auto updating system through which the municipalities will be able to monitor the various changes taking place in their respective areas. “If some have even extended a single room in their house or have even built an extra wall, it will be reflected in the geo tagging,” the Minister said.

Rane also said a process regarding the same has been initiated and within 3 to 5 months’ time, the GIS data will be made available to the municipalities.

During his address, Rane assured to approve the master plan for Ponda as early as possible. He said it will be designed considering various aspects of the town with the aim of providing benefit to the residents of Ponda and the people at large. The Minister said that after Panaji, Ponda will be given priority with regard to development, considering the growing township.

Rane also made a mention of the central government scheme involving a fund of `8,000 crore for developing towns and said Goa too will benefit from the scheme. He added that under the scheme, the government has identified an area near the Mopa airport.

Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik, Ponda Municipal Council chairperson Ritesh Naik and the councillors were present on the occasion. Ravi Naik urged Rane to provide better health facilities in the Sub-district Hospital in Ponda. Facilities like a CT scan are the need of the hour, he said.

Stating that the Portuguese era building of the Ponda civic body will be preserved, Ravi Naik said the new administrative building will be constructed besides the existing building by spending around `2.17 crore.

A geographic information system is a computer system that analyses and displays geographically referenced information. It uses data that is attached to a unique location. In property tax, GIS can help in monitoring property tax revenue by creating a common platform that visually links all property-related data, including the number of floors in the building, the total constructed area of the building, individual plot areas, details related to the locality and road facing details, along with the principles of applied tax calculation.

It can store accurate information regarding tax payables and revenue collection. All this can be monitored visually. It is also capable of sending automated notices to taxpayers periodically and updating them about the dues that are pending.