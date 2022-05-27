For sale: road sweeping machine, never used

It was purchased at a cost of Rs 25 lakh

Roque Dias

Margao: In a classic example of wasteful expenditure, a road sweeping machine, purchased by the government at a cost of `25 lakh, will now be auctioned by the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) after keeping it for 15 long years without putting it to use.

The tractor-towed road sweeping machine was provided to the MMC by the Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA), which had purchased six such machines by spending `1.5 crore. Apart from providing one such machine to the MMC, the GSUDA had also given one machine each to the Sanguem, Mormugao, Ponda and Cuncolim municipalities and to the Corporation of the City of Panaji.

The machines were procured from a Delhi-based company in the year 2006-07. Interestingly, none of the urban local bodies has been able to use the machine.

The Margao Municipal Council has decided to auction the tractor-towed road sweeping machine in a scrap condition on June 10 along with a few other vehicles. The machine is presently lying at the Sonsoddo waste dump site, covered with garbage, while the tractor, which is supposed to tow the machine, is lying at MMC-owned garage in the old market in Margao.

“We have received permission from GSUDA to auction this road sweeping machine. The Margao municipality could never use the machine, as it had some technical problems. The machine was weighing 4.5 tonnes while the tractor towing it was weighing only one and half tonnes. Hence, the tractor was unable to pull the machine on road. The operator who attempted to do it found the front portion of the tractor going off the ground with the weight of the road sweeping machine. The machine could, therefore, not be used by the MMC,” said a source in the Margao municipality.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had also pointed out that this was a wasteful expenditure by the Department of Urban Development as “GSUDA had not conducted the much-required cost benefit analysis”. The CAG had also observed that the GSUDA had failed to check the feasibility of the machines on Goan roads. It further noted that the investment proved futile.

“What do we do now? We will at least get something by auctioning,” reasoned member secretary of GSUDA, Gurudas Pilernekar adding that a proposal for the purchase of such a machine had come before him a year back. He said he rejected it stating that such machines do not work on the narrow roads of Goa.