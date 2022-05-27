After complaints of religious conversions, cops arrest Domnic D’Souza

Mapusa: The Mapusa police on Thursday registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) and arrested a Sodiem-Siolim resident, Domnic D’Souza for inducing people for religion conversion and for deliberate and malicious acts, intending to outrage religious feelings by insulting religion or religious beliefs.

According to the police, one Prakash Khobrekar, a resident of Cuchelim, had lodged a complaint on May 25 against Domnic D’Souza, Joan Mascarenhas and unknown associates of D’Souza, all residents of the Five Pillar Church at Tropawado in Sodiem.

Police said the accused persons, with the common intention of fulfilling their interest of inducing the victim to give up his religious belief and convert to the religion professed and propagated by the accused persons, deliberately made gestures by uttering words, doing acts and making representations to the complainant in respect of drugs for healing a disease, with an intention of hurting the complainant’s religious sentiments, and lured the complainant to accept the religion professed and propagated by the accused persons.

Police have registered an offence under sections 153-A, 295-A read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3, 4 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 against the accused persons and arrested D’Souza. Further investigation into the case is in progress.

D’Souza had previously run into trouble with the local residents over his functioning. He was, however, let off after brief warnings from the district administration.