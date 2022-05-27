Fully focussed on building infrastructure, says Modi 

PM lays foundation stone for 5 station redevelopment projects in T.N.

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for five station redevelopment projects and a gauge conversion work worth about Rs 2,907 crore in Tamil Nadu which would not only provide passengers airport-like amenities, but bring in socio-economic benefits for the region.

Station redevelopment is a flagship project of Indian Railways to upgrade railway stations at par with world-class standards.

“History has taught us that those nations which gave topmost importance to infrastructure made the transition from developing to developed countries. The Government of India is fully focussed on building infrastructure that is top quality and sustainable,” Modi said while launching Rs 31,500 crore worth infrastructure projects in the state.

Keeping abreast of times, the modern commuter who visits these revamped stations will benefit from augmented convenience, airport-like feel and pleasing ambience coupled with novel amenities and facilities.

Southern Railway has taken up the redevelopment of five major stations at Chennai Egmore, Katpadi, Madurai, Rameswaram and Kanniyakumari at a cost of Rs 1,803 crore.

All these stations will sport ugraded passenger amenities, aesthetically designed interiors, improved ambience, beautiful landscaping in the frontage, inter-model access, airport-like illumination and parking facilities.

“I am particularly happy that five railway stations are being redeveloped. This modernisation and development is being done keeping in mind the needs of the future. At the same time, it will merge with local art and culture,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Madurai-Teni (75 km) gauge conversion work which has been completed, inspected and authorised for passenger services by Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle. The section is ready for introduction of passenger train services shortly.

This section is part of the gauge conversion project of Madurai–Bodinayakkanur Section (90 kms) which was closed for gauge conversion in the year 2011. The work for the remaining section Teni–Bodinayakkanur (15 kms) is in progress.

The anticipated cost of Madurai–Teni gauge conversion project is Rs 506 crore.

Modi also flagged off the inaugural passenger train service between Madurai–Teni section which will have intermediate stations at Vadapalanji (Halt), Usilampatti and Andipatti. It will have five major bridges and 162 minor bridges, 132 road under bridges and 32 road over bridges.

The project is expected to boost the socio-economic growth of Usilampatti and Andipatti and Teni region.

Farmers of the region, especially those relying on cultivation of cardamom, banana, grapes, among others, will benefit from reduced transportation cost of their produce.

The project will also facilitate scores of students and research scholars commuting to Madurai Kamaraj University, Horticultural College and Research Institute at Periyakulam and other educational institutions. The potential for tourism in the area will also expand significantly.

Teni, being the gateway to Kerala, will now get improved rail connectivity. There are a number of tourist hotspots in and around Teni district such as Meghamalai, Suruli falls, Vaigam Dam, Kumbakarai falls, among others.

The project will give a boost to local trade and industries, thereby creating direct and indirect employment in this area. The new line will offer a reliable, faster and cheaper mode of transport.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the Tambaram–Chengalpattu third line project to the nation.

With the commissioning of this third line at a cost of Rs 598 crore, it will now facilitate running of suburban services on the new line during peak hours without affecting the services thus maintaining the punctuality of the sensitive commuter services and the mail/ express trains.

The line capacity utilisation of the Tambaram-Chengalpattu double line will improve to 85% from the existing 13% due to completion of the third line.

Increased line capacity will result in introduction of more EMU trains in the Chennai Beach–Chengalpattu sector. Chennai Suburban commuters will benefit from reduction in travel time resulting from introduction of additional services in the section.

This line will also help in reducing the journey time of mail/express trains running in the section.