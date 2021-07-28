We are in touch with GFP, other parties: Dinesh

NT NETWORK

Panaji

All India Congress Committee secretary in-charge of Goa desk Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that he is in touch with representatives of the Goa Forward Party and other political outfits for exploring possibility of a pre-poll alliance for the 2022 Goa legislative assembly elections.

“Many people have spoken to us. We are in the process of finalising things, which depend upon many factors. We are open for discussion to see how like-minded people can come together ahead of the elections. Still, many other discussions have to take place,” Rao said.

He neither rejected nor admitted that he told Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai that central Congress leadership has agreed for Congress-GFP alliance.

When asked specifically if either he or Congress’ local leadership is in touch with the GFP, or whether talks for forming pre-poll alliance have begun, Rao said, “We are in talks with many groups, individuals and civil society members. The Goa Forward Party and the Nationalist Congress Party are also in touch with us. We will finalise factoring in further discussions.”

He said the Congress will explore and do everything to ensure that the Sawant government is “thrown out” in 2022.

“The BJP government has destroyed Goa and Goa politics. There is a need to reform and bring about a change by giving Goans a good government,” Rao said.

GPCC president Girish Chodankar refused to comment on the statement made by Sardesai. He, however, said the discussions on formation of the pre-poll alliance are yet to start.

The party high command will take a call at appropriate time, Chodankar said.

CLP leader Digambar Kamat said the party leadership will decide on the pre-poll alliance, adding that “I have no role to play in such matters”.

“Our Goa desk incharge has already made a statement that the party is open for alliance with the like-minded parties. The party will take a call,” he maintained.