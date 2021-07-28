GFP will have pre-poll alliance with Congress, says Vijai

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Goa Forward Party on Tuesday informed that it would have a pre-poll alliance with the Congress party for the state assembly elections to be held during early 2022.

Coming out with this information, president of the Goa Forward Party Vijai Sardesai stated that two days ago the All India Congress Committee’s Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed willingness of his party to forge an alliance with the GFP for the assembly polls.

“The modalities for the same have to be discussed now,” he added, pointing out, “I don’t discuss such matters with local Congress leaders, but directly with the high command of that party.”

Sardesai said that as of now his party intends to field 12 candidates for the said election.

“We have short-listed 12 assembly constituencies and will carry out a survey in these constituencies to check the winnability prospects of GFP candidates,” he maintained, observing that his party wants to field candidates with the sole objective of winning and not for the sake of just contesting.