Floods expose hollowness of Goa’s disaster management

Panaji

The recent floods exposed the vulnerabilities of the state and the callous attitude and inefficiency of disaster management

authorities.

The state government has always claimed that the state disaster management is active and prepared for any form of disaster. However, the inefficiency of the authorities to take timely action during the devastating floods last week has shown that the tall claim is hollow. The incompetence has proved to be fatal for people, who were at the receiving end of the monsoon fury and the lack of coordination.

It has been revealed that there was lack of coordination between the departments in taking preventive measures: the floods indicate that there was lack of quick response on the part of the authorities to alert people even after a red alert warning had been sounded by the India meteorological department.

The government has a state disaster management plan. But, sadly, it is paper-bound as the district disaster management authorities headed by the district magistrates have failed to take preventive measures.

Sources explained that disaster management is actually a continuous process as a disaster may strike at any time and in any form.

Studies have shown that Goa remains vulnerable to natural calamities apart from manmade disasters. However, it has come to the fore once again that either the authorities are not serious or they turn a blind eye to the recommendations and suggestions made by experts and institutions working in the field of climate change.

People from the flood-affected areas have complained that nobody from the state administration visited their places to take up preventive measures on possible flooding.

Elected representatives have also blamed the authorities for failing to respond quickly to the affected people.

The floods devastated talukas of Sattari, Bicholim and Dharbandora, where hundreds of houses collapsed after the downpour. Some parts of Sanguem, Pernem and Bardez talukas also bore the brunt of the monsoon fury.

It is pertinent to note here that there is the State Disaster Management Authority headed by the Chief Secretary. Besides, there are district disaster management authorities in both the districts, which are headed by the district magistrates.

Various departments are onboard these authorities.

A senior official said that when the state had been witnessing continuous rainfall for more than eight days it was the responsibility of the district disaster management authorities to alert the people on possible flooding.

After a disastrous flood occurred on October 2, 2009 in Canacona taluka, several attempts were made by the government to put in place a disaster management system.

In early December 2017, the very severe cyclonic storm ‘Ockhi’ combined with the effect of the tidal rise during the full moon destroyed several shacks on Goa’s coastal belt. That time the shack owners had complained that they faced heavy losses because the government did not issue an alert in time.

The state witnessed heavy damages to agriculture crops in July 2019 due to heavy rains.

Recently, in May 2021 the cyclone ‘Tauktae’ hit the state very badly and the people from various parts of the state faced losses to their crops and also to their properties.

The National Institute of Oceanography in its report post the Canacona floods had recommended measures such as regular de-silting of river channels, building of protective structures along river banks prone to flooding, identification of zones vulnerable to flooding, and discouraging investment in such zones.

However, these measures suggested by the NIO were not followed seriously by the government.

The sources also disclosed that the state has also failed to organise statewide disaster management mock drills on a regular basis to test the efficiency of the disaster response machinery.