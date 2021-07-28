Assembly session begins today

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The united Opposition on Tuesday discussed a strategy for floor coordination for grilling the government during the three-day monsoon session of the state legislative assembly that begins on Wednesday.

A meeting was called in by Opposition leader Digambar Kamat on Tuesday to discuss the strategy for floor coordination. However, the other four Congress legislators did not attend the meeting.

But the other Opposition MLAs – Vijai Sardesai, Jayesh Salgaonkar, Vinod Paliencar (all from the Goa Forward Party), MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, and Independent legislators Rohan Khaunte and Prasad Gaonkar – attended the meeting.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Kamat said the Opposition is all prepared for the session.

He said that they had demanded that the session should be of at least 10 days, adding that the government did not heed to their demand.

“We have raised several issues pertaining to the state. Let’s see how much time we will get to discuss them on the floor of the House,” he said, adding that the government should debate the issues inside the House rather than outside it.

Stating that a budget can’t be passed without general discussion, Sardesai said, “If the budget gets passed without general discussion, then it will be unprecedented. This should not happen as the sanctity of the legislative assembly needs to be maintained.”

He said the Opposition will expose the government in the assembly on various issues.

Terming the scheduling of the three-day session as a farce, Khaunte said, “Three days are not sufficient to raise all the issues. The crime has increased in Goa. the coal tangle needs to be discussed. The failure of disaster management strategy of the government in handling the recent floods needs to be raised in the House.”

Dhavalikar said there will be a combined calling attention on the mismanagement of the floods.