GOA felicitates sports personalities

Panaji: Goa Olympic Association felicitated prominent sports persons / personalities from the sport of weight-lifting, as part of its Olympic Awareness programme, held at KTC Bus stand, Panaji. Tanoj Kinalkar, Shubham Gauns, Ravindra Dias, Shreya Naik and Archita Shirodkar were felicitated at the hands of Siddhesh Shripad Naik, Zilla Parishad member, North Goa in the presence of Goa Wrestling Association officials Xavier Fialho (president), Jayesh Naik (secretary), and GOA Coordinators Ashwin Tombat, Chetan Kavlekar, Sandeep Heble and Nishita Pednekar. The programme is part of the GOA’s initiative to create Olympic Awareness across Goa, through a series of activities such as Awareness Runs, Cycle rallies, Quiz contests, online activities apart from daily felicitations of prominent personalities.