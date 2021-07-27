Agenda Of India-US Talks

GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA

New Delhi has mostly had an unwavering relationship with Washington beginning with the Obama dispensation. Donald Trump, despite his unorthodox ways, was never cold to India. New Delhi shrewdly ignored the strong anti-Trump rhetoric that prevailed in parts of the world to keep President Trump in good humour. As is known, global diplomacy is all about sending subtle messages and anchoring existing ties. Gestures and signals are as important as plans and actions. Continuity or enhancement of special relations matters the most. India, on its part, has never allowed the momentum of goodwill and trust slip away. On the eve of US’ Secretary of State (SoS) Antony Blinken’s first India visit, under President Joe Biden, India hopes to reap the seeds of hope and confidence sown over the years. Indo-Pacific security and the situation in Afghanistan following total US troupe withdrawal from Kabul would obviously be uppermost in the minds of the leaders of the two countries when they meet, especially when India, inspite of being perturbed by augmented Taliban violence consequent to the ongoing troupe removal, has been overshadowed by other countries in having a broad say on the matter. No India-US talks can culminate without at least a cursory mention of Pakistan. Obviously, Pakistan’s failure to wriggle itself out of the anti-terror FATF list will be on the talk agenda. President Biden has set the tone for his SoS’ visit by declaring that his country has no say in the bilateral relations between India and Pakistan unlike President Trump who had “offered” to mediate between the two neighbours only to be mildly rebuffed by New Delhi. Be that as it may, the long-standing demands of Indians in the US including resumption of international travel, visa issue, medical exchange and, of course, climate and terror would be high on the agenda of talks between the two countries.