LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Goa’s Poor Flood Management

The devastation caused by the incessant rains in Goa that battered the state relentlessly for a week, washing away several houses and cattle and rendering thousands homeless, with loss of property and belongings, and the heart rending cries of the people, will long be remembered in the years to come as nature’s worst fury unleashed on this tiny state of Goa. It is a double whammy if one might say, after the destruction caused by the recent cyclone ‘Tauktae’ in May that caused heavy losses to the state as well. It is a pity that the warning bells sounded were not heeded by the state government even after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rains much in advance of the impending disaster. Much of last week’s destruction could have been prevented had contingency plans been drawn up by the government and kept in readiness to meet eventualities. Sadly, even our cities were crippled after the floodwaters continued to swirl and bring life to a standstill despite a lot of money being spent on the cleaning of storm water drains, three months ahead of monsoon. What then are the development works that are undertaken that we keep boasting about?

A F NAZARETH, ALTO PORVORIM

Upholding Democratic Values

The Supreme Court recently lamented that the political parties will not act against the criminalisation of politics. The recent cabinet expansion by the Prime Minister with 77 ministers has 42 per cent with declared criminal antecedents. We now have the Parliament in session and the Pegasus snoopgate wherein the government will not admit to surveillance on citizens despite competent foreign forensic and local circumstantial evidence. Similarly, we had a minister stating in the Parliament that there were no deaths due to oxygen shortage on procedural and technical grounds. Will people also tolerate this blatant denial by the Centre and the states who simply will not tell the truth because they say India is growing fabulously under the decisive leadership of the Prime Minister, and everyone is jealous, wanting to tarnish India’s image? No need to see how demonetisation achieved its aim and at what costs! Lockdown with four-hour notice before midnight and migrant exodus, trauma and avoidable deaths also due to the badly handled second COVID wave, Delhi riots, farmers’ agitation etc, in case of all of which the government claims to have no specific records but unleashes the enforcement agencies on any dissent. The statements in Parliament are there now for all to see and for the nation to act on poor governance/illegalities irrespective of caste and creed so as to be worthy of democracy. Will the people of India permit loss of democratic values, allow humanity to disappear to favour one religion, polarisation, hatred and ‘social engineering’? Is that the New India we are consciously building?

JOHN ERIC GOMES, PORVORIM