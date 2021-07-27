A Dynasty In BJP

BJP’s challenge is to find an incorruptible leader in Karnataka

Left to itself, the BJP central leadership would not have asked B S Yediyurappa to quit the Chief Minister’s office. Because it was he who had built a mass base for the BJP in Karnataka. The BJP had never found a strong political base in any of the states of South India before Yediyurappa gave it Karnataka. The party hailed Karnataka as the ‘gateway to South India’, for which much of the credit went to Yediyurappa. He did it without much contribution from the then tallest leaders of the BJP, Atal Behari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani. It was Yediyurappa’s appeal that drew people. He started with an advantage of course: being a Lingayat he found initial support in the Lingayat community. But there were Lingayat leaders in other parties too, such as the Congress, and much taller than him, so Yediyurappa had to use a variety of tactics to gain increasing support in the community. Looked at closely, Yediyurappa’s political base is more a caste coalition, with the Lingayats at the centre, than a hardcore Hindutva base. In this way Yediyurappa’s BJP was different from say, Narendra Modi’s BJP when he was chief minister of Gujarat, or Yogi Adityanath’s BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

With Lingayats at the centre of his base, Yediyurappa set out to build bases in other backward classes that were fighting for a just share in the system with the Mandal torch in their hands. He cultivated a few OBCs and brought them into the support base of the BJP. He also carved out support among some sections of the Dalit communities that felt neglected by other political parties. Yediyurappa’s efforts bore rich fruits when the BJP came to power in 2008. Although the party fell short of a majority as it won only 110 seats, Yediyurappa was too deep a tactician to lose the opportunity for power and got independents to support the party. A time came when Yediyurappa got so drunk with power he was accused of several acts of corruption and was sent to jail. Soon he left the BJP to form a party of his own and teamed up with unscrupulous forces to win a few seats in the Assembly. A time came when both the BJP and Yediyurappa were forced to reunite again, as the BJP felt it could not grow without Yediyurappa in Karnataka and Yediyurappa thought he could not become chief minister again without the BJP.

The revived relationship blossomed again so well the two toppled the coalition government of the Janata Dal(Secular) and the Congress that had been formed post April-May 2018 elections in which they together won a majority of seats, though the BJP had emerged as the single largest party. The toppling happened with a lot of defections, drama, use of money and government agencies. The BJP central leadership would have been thus happier to let Yediyurappa continue as the Chief Minister, despite the fact that he had crossed the age of 75, the age of retirement set by Narendra Modi for BJP men in politics.

But some other factors forced the BJP central leadership. Yediyurappa began to promote his son B Y Vijayendra openly, shamelessly and aggressively. This too was embarrassing for the BJP central leadership that attacked the Congress for promoting dynastic succession day and night. For some months, the central leadership turned a blind eye to the dynastic promotion within its own party, but then a point was reached when it could not be ignored. Behind the scene Vijayendra started running a parallel administration. There were allegations and rumours of him collecting money from businessmen and contractors who wanted things done at the Chief Minister’s level. Stories of Vijayendra asking ministers, particularly those who were loyal to Yediyurappa, to do favours to those who had paid him bribes went into circulation from Bengaluru down to the districts.

The allegations of corruption against

Yediyurappa and Vijayendra began to threaten the image of the BJP in the public eye. The

party thought of the next Assembly elections

in 2023 and decided that it had to find a new leader. The challenge for the party is to find an incorruptible leader.