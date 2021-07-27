Bengal sets up panel to probe Pegasus snooping row

PTI

Kolkata

Upping the ante in her tense faceoff with the Centre over the Pegasus controversy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a two-member inquiry commission to go into the allegations of snooping on politicians, officials and journalists.

The surprise development came shortly before the TMC supremo boarded a flight for New Delhi where she will hold parleys with Opposition leaders to explore ways to cobble together an alliance of anti-BJP parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Former chief justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmay Bhattacharya and former Supreme Court judge Madan Bhimrao Lokur are the two members of the commission.

“The cabinet today approved the appointment of a commission of inquiry in exercise of power conferred by Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act of 1952 in the matter of widely reported illegal hacking, monitoring, putting under surveillance, tracking and recording of mobile phones of various persons in West Bengal,” she said.

“They will look into who all are involved in this hacking issue and how they are doing this illegal activity. And also how they are keeping others mum,” she told a press conference before leaving for New Delhi, where she is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the Commission of Inquiry Act both the Centre and states can institute a probe.

However, if the central government has ordered such an inquiry, “no state government shall, except with the approval of the central government, appoint another commission to inquire into the same matter for so long as the commission appointed by the central government is functioning,” the act says.

It also says that if a state government has ordered an inquiry, “the central

government shall not appoint another commission to inquire into the same matter for so long as the commission appointed by the state government is functioning, unless the central government is of opinion that the scope of the inquiry should be extended to two or more states”.

The West Bengal Chief Minister’s move is likely to be seen as an attempt by her to force the Centre’s hand to order a wider probe as the potential targets in the list include people from several states.

“We had hoped that the Centre would form an inquiry commission or a court-monitored probe would be ordered to look into this phone-hacking incident. But the Centre is sitting idle… So we decided to form a commission of inquiry to look into the matter. West Bengal is the first state to take a step in this matter,” she said.

Banerjee said the panel will try to find out who all are involved in hacking the phones and how are they doing it. Also, it is important to look into the steps that have been taken to stop this illegal activity, the Chief Minister said.

“Sometimes, you need to wake up some people when they are sleeping. I believe that this small step taken by us (West Bengal government) will awaken others… I will request Justice Bhattacharya and Lokur saheb to immediately start the investigation.

“Names of people from West Bengal have figured on the Pegasus target list. There are journalists from West Bengal whose phones have been tapped. We also need to find out who all in the judiciary got affected by this spyware,” she added.