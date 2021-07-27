Quilling it cute

Odelia Fernandes has been creating quaint figurines out of paper and more, under her brand serialquiller_odelia

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

Odelia Fernandes has always loved art and craft. But quilling began in 2015 when she came across a beautiful peacock made by another quilling artist. Intrigued, Fernandes purchased the required material, saw various online tutorials and made her own version of a peacock. “I have been hooked ever since,” she says.

But while making flowers and cards using quilling is quite common, Fernandes took it a step further and began making figurines.

“I first experimented with figurines by making Santa, angels, and snowmen for Christmas. I found I liked it more than making flowers. So, I experimented and made dolls, bridal couples, Avengers, etc,” she says.

Her first opportunity to sell happened at a Christmas Bazaar organised by her church. “People complimented me for my work because they couldn’t believe the stuff was made of paper. This boosted my confidence regarding my work,” she recalls. After that, through Facebook (Odelia’s Quilling) initially and through friends, she started getting orders especially for bridal couple figurines. She then started her Instagram page (serialquiller_odelia) which helped further her

small business.

“My biggest learning so far is that art can be perfected by constant practice and hard work. And quilling is evolving, new trends keep emerging, and I have to keep learning it. It’s also necessary to know the ways of marketing on social media as they are the main tools to find customers,” says Fernandes who used to live in Mumbai but moved to Goa, three years ago. She now lives in Sancoale.

And the Goan clientele, she believes, understand and appreciate the work involved in quilling. “My sister-in-law, cousin and I had put up a stall together last year during Christmas at Panaji and we got a good response. No one bargained with us to reduce our rates, but bought our stuff at the rates we told them. Goans are close to nature, so they especially appreciated the fact that the stuff was eco-friendly and made from just paper,” she says. Further, she agrees that handmade products have in recent times begun to find more demand in the market. This, she attributes to the fact that they can be personalised and totally customised according to the customer’s requirement. “Handmade products are made with intense love and dedication, which shows in the result. I don’t think commercialised products can do that. Also, most handmade stuff especially quilling is made from paper and is eco-friendly and recyclable, which is so important in this time of climate change,” she says. Like any business however, she has had a share of challenges.

“Quilling is time-consuming and labour intensive. And most of the time people ask to make stuff at the last moment which means I have to burn the midnight oil,” she says.

“Also even though it is hard work to do quilling, I and many other artists find it difficult to sell it at a high price because then people won’t buy it. So, I would and still sell my stuff for very nominal prices, which sometimes feels like peanuts compared to the work done,” she adds.

However, Fernandes is now looking to perfect her style of quilling, learn new and unique techniques and if possible, become a bit more well-known in this field.

“I want to experiment with and perfect on-edge quilling. Quilling frames have become so popular now and some artists make beautiful designs. I want to learn this properly, especially quilling designs with baby names. I was hesitant to do something other than 3D quilling but this is the trend right now, I feel the need to learn it,” she says.