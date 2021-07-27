Grooming the shrooms

Miguel Braganza

Mushrooms are recommended in the vegan diet for the all-important Vitamin B-12 that is not present in vegetables. Fortunately for vegans, oyster mushrooms or dhingri (Pleurotus sajor-caju) have been domesticated and can be grown almost all year around.

Oyster mushrooms are easy to grow in the monsoons when the temperature and humidity is just right for their spawn run and fruiting. In Goa, Maxswinne Rebello grows and markets a wonderful combination of pink and white oyster mushrooms. Oyster mushroom spawn can be sourced at `20 for a packet of 250 grams from the Mushroom Laboratory at Ela Farm of the Goa Directorate of Agriculture.

The technique is simple and the materials required are paddy straw and a polythene bag. A balcony or even a thatched hut can be used for regular production. One can grow it in the shower room and harvest it in the kitchen or grow it entirely in any room by using a large box like a beer crate to provide the darkness needed for the spawn run. Oyster mushrooms are available in three variants in Goa, namely, the regular ash-grey head, the entirely chalk-white Florida, and the pink elm mushrooms.

Take dry paddy straw and cut it into four to six inch (ten to fifteen centimeters) bits using a billhook (koita) or even a pair of tailor’s scissors. Put the cut straw in a bucket, place a wire mesh or plate over, weigh it down with a heavy stone or brick, and pour water to submerge it all in the bucket. Let the straw soak for about eight hours overnight, if spawning in the morning.

Drain out the water, which would have turned the colour of black tea, and add fresh water. One can also add Carbendazim at five grams for ten litres of water and soak for half an hour before draining the water. This will disable all coloured fungi on the straw. If you’re not using the fungicide, put the straw into boiling water while still on the fire. Put off the fire when it comes to boiling point. Drain after half an hour and spread on the wire-mesh to drip and cool.

Take a transparent polythene bag of approximately two feet by one foot (60 centimetres by 30 centimetres) and fill straw to about four inches (10 centimetres) in height, pressing it down to form a broad base for the bag to stand alone. Sprinkle a handful of spawn along the periphery of the straw. Repeat till almost the top of the bag. Sprinkle a little straw at the top and close the mouth of the bag. Keep the bag in a dark place till the full bag turns milky white in ten to fifteen day. Either slit with a blade or open the bag and bring it into the light. Spray water on the block if the surface begins to dry. Pinheads will emerge in four days and the mushrooms will be ready for harvest in a week or ten days. You may then cook and eat.