Goan rapper enters Indian Book of Records

Vasco-based rapper Sanvil Parab has set two records – Fastest to sing rap song in different languages and Fastest to sing rap song in different languages (without beats). NT BUZZ learns more

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

Twenty-two-year-old Sanvil Parab who already has to his credit the title of ‘Best Emerging Artist 2020’ at the World Konkani Music Awards has now got his name entered in the India Book of Records 2022. The youngster has set two records, one for being the Fastest to sing rap song in different languages (570 words in Hindi, Konkani, English, and Marathi in two minutes and nine seconds) and another record is the Fastest to sing rap song in different languages without beats (570 words in the same languages in one minute and 33 seconds).

Parab likes to rap about the happenings around him. For example in his music video ‘Goekarancho DNA’ he spoke about the Mhadei River, deforestation, the political mess in the state and many other topics in his catchy flow. “My rap is mostly solution-based rather than just talking about the problem. I also do love songs,” says Parab, adding that sometimes in his underground rap songs he goes deeper, talking about themes like the Illuminati. In fact, in his ‘9211’ track he spoke about Tesla Coils ending the present Kaliyug, which means the age of Kali (demon).

And it was after his ‘Goekarancho DNA’ song that the idea to sing a rap fast in different languages came to his mind. “I thought if I can rap fast in one language, why not in many languages? Apart from my mother tongue which is Konkani, I learned Hindi and English in school, and Marathi I learned from my grandfather (who used to write books in Marathi). So I chose these as my languages while attempting the record,” says Parab who goes by the stage name Sanval1313. After his attempt, Parab then sent the required details to the India Books of Records which included number of people present while the record was made, which studio, the time, lyrics, raw footage, stop watch, etc. “They re-verified everything minutely and it was a long process. It took about two months to get both the records verified,” he says.

Being a full time stock trader helps Parab fund his music career, he says. And working from home, gives him a lot of time to focus on his music. “Sometimes I sit continuously for 10 hours, writing and composing songs. I leave my room only to eat food and then get back to writing,” he says, adding that he feels that that is the reason no one could find even one mistake in his songs.

Also, he composes all his tracks and it usually takes him around 10-15 days to write and produce a song. But for the record track done with beats, it took three months to write, since four words each had to be fitted in every one second and that too in four different languages. “Plus all the words had to make sense with proper flow switches, beat cuts and with catchy lyrics so that people could stay entertained through the track,”

he says.

The second record without beats, however, he says, took a toll on him as it was 30 per cent faster and it was a one-take video nonstop with all live shots. “I had to say six words in a whooping one second for 93 seconds straight in four languages and if you listen carefully to the video all 570 words are crystal clear. I had to calculate everything in milliseconds for this to happen. In the very last seconds I felt that I would pass out due to breathing issues but there was so much at stake thus no question of giving up,” he says. Both videos are now available on his YouTube channel ‘Sanval1313’.

And although he won an award last year and two records this year, Parab does not really care about achievements, awards or even the views. For him it’s all about making quality music and forming the basis for the true Goan rap culture.

In fact, he has recently started his own record label called ‘King Of Goa Records’ and will also be releasing an album called King of Goa Vol 1 which will consist 13 songs. “The two songs that I made for my record achievement will be part of the album. The rest of the songs are commercial/semi-commercial tracks which are yet to release,” he says, adding that he has big plans for Konkani music. “I want to take it to an international level and the tracks from my upcoming album will prove this.”