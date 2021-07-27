State registers 90 more COVID cases, 4 deaths

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state on Monday registered 90 fresh cases of COVID-19 pandemic with a positivity rate of 2.54 per cent. Four new deaths associated with the disease were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 3,136 patients have succumbed to the disease. The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,70,581 of which 1,137 are active cases while 1,66,308 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of urban health centres stand as follows: Margao – 86 cases, Vasco – 39 cases, Panaji- 68 cases and Mapusa – 24 cases.

While the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 30 cases, Bicholim – 26 cases, Pernem – 51 cases, Valpoi – 18 cases, Curchorem – 31 cases and Canacona – 18 cases.

And, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 23 cases, Betki – 37 cases, Candolim- 26 cases, Cansarvanem – 14 cases, Colvale – 26 cases, Corlim – 33 cases, Chimbel – 32 cases, Siolim – 48 cases, Porvorim – 30 cases, Mayem – 3 cases, Balli – 29 cases, Cansaulim – 42 cases, Chinchinim – 40 cases, Cortalim – 54 cases, Curtorim – 37 cases, Loutolim – 24 cases, Marcaim – 25 cases, Quepem – 31 cases, Sanguem – 53 cases, Shiroda- 13 cases, Dharbandora – 37 cases, Ponda – 63 cases and Navelim – 26 cases.