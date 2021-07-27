Need to stop outmigration of Goan youth, says Vijai

GOA Forward Party president VIJAI SARDESAI says since the Sawant government is corrupt, he and his party have taken an oath in a temple in Mapusa not to support the BJP in the near future. In an interview with ROQUE DIAS, Sardesai says there is a need to reposition Goa as a state that stands for growth and liberal thought. He also says the outmigration of smart Goan youth to other places is a cause for concern

Q. How do you intend to tackle the weaknesses, credibility issue and the image concerning your party? You shifted from initially supporting the Congress to backing the BJP. Then, after being removed from the government, you are now hobnobbing with the Congress once again, saying there is a need for unity to defeat the BJP?

First of all, we did not support the BJP; we supported Manohar Parrikar. You have to understand the pre-poll and post-poll political situation of 2017. Nobody in Goa tried as much as I did, to form a pre-poll alliance with the Congress against the BJP; even Praful Patel said that publicly. But I was rejected repeatedly, with Congress leaders making public statements against allying with us. They, in fact, said they’ll go with anybody but us. In all the constituencies we contested, the Congress put up candidates against us, and we won by fighting them too. To say that we supported the BJP is wrong. We were against the BJP, but that doesn’t mean we were with the Congress. No one should take us for granted. The Congress took not only us but the whole process for granted; they were indecisive and slow.

The most important consideration for us was to offer the people of Goa a stable government with fast-tracked development. We agreed to be part of a government only if Parrikar was brought in as chief minister because his political orientation aside, he had a good track record for development and could get things done at the Centre. We wouldn’t have supported any other BJP chief minister. On the question of ‘why Sawant’, it is because it was the dying wish of Parrikar and as a Goenkar, I had to honour my word to him. Yet, I’ve apologised to the people for that decision.

Today’s situation is that this BJP government is the worst one that Goa has seen, with rampant corruption and incompetent governance. Today the strong sentiment of the people is that they want them out. We are trying to fulfil the wish of the people, and to avoid the BJP coming back by accident, we want the entire Opposition to unite to avoid the split of votes. We must not do anything that will help the BJP retain power. Opposition parties should realise that by not having an alliance, they are increasing the chances of a BJP win. That’s not what people want. Goenkars want Team Goa to save Goa now.

Q. What guarantee you give that you will not do the same thing again?

We are a party that is rooted in our rationalistic ideology. We were a watchdog in the Parrikar government and we brought Goenkars and Goenkarponn back into the focus of policy decisions.

Things changed with Pramod Sawant. We were a thorn in their flesh because we objected to much of their loot and anti-Goan policies, which are now evident, and hence we were dropped. With all the crimes this government has done to Goa and Goenkars, there’s no way we will associate with the BJP again. We have even taken an oath in the Bodgeshwar temple in Mapusa to never do that.

Q. There is no considerable growth and no statewide organisation of the Goa Forward Party since it tasted power.

It is incorrect. On the contrary, more people support us today as compared to 2017. We have a strong presence in Pernem, Mandrem, Ponda, St Andre, Thivim, Aldona, Mayem and other places. Strong and popular leaders like Kiran Kandolkar, Deepak Kalangutkar, Jitendra Gaonkar, Venkatesh Dada Naik, Bhobe have joined us with their supporters. More will follow. People are realising that Goa needs a strong regional party that can protect the interests of locals and stop the national parties from helping outsiders in stealing jobs and business opportunities and looting the wealth. The time has come for locals to fight for locals. We don’t want our future decided by those sitting in Delhi or Gujarat. Goa’s future should be in Goenkars’ hands.

Q. If elected in 2022, what will be your strategy to restructure the economy, employment generation and promotion of industries?

We had said in 2017 that any economic development plan for Goa must have Goenkars at the centre of it. Once you formulate a policy wherein locals benefit in the short term, medium term and long term, things will fall into place. We need to reposition Goa as a state that stands for growth and liberal thought. The outmigration of smart Goan youth to other places will cease and more Goenkars will be in control of Goan businesses. We need to have a 360 degree view, which is lacking. Everything is kneejerk and shabby. Take tourism for example, our tourism policy is hardly competitive and has made Goa a place of ill repute with high-paying tourists and the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) market shifting to Kerala and other places. We are a dream destination for soft skill industry investment, but we have no plan to woo big investment that generates big job opportunities. We have to leverage our skills and advantages that no other state has; only then we will become competitive and successful. Also, there has been no effort to take all stakeholders into confidence and formulate strategy together for mutual benefit. We have succeeded in Fatorda because we have initiated a method called ‘development by consent’ where the people’s opinions are considered and development becomes a joint effort.

Q. How would your party have handled the COVID situation better than the BJP?

We have already shown in Fatorda what strong commitment and planning can do. Goa government’s response right from the beginning has been wrong. First of all, because they never had a Goa-centric policy, they just did what the central government had done unlike Kerala and Maharashtra where they adapted to local conditions. So when the Centre eventually asked the states to formulate their own policies, we had nothing. Secondly, things got out of hand because of the government’s reluctance to listen to experts; the government did not have scientific basis for decisions, apart from being motivated by personal interests. Thirdly, incompetence, lack of coordination and lack of leadership made policy execution ineffective.

We have been clear right from the beginning on how to approach the pandemic, consistent with global learning and WHO recommendations. Balancing lives with livelihoods is the tightrope walk. Death by starvation is also a COVID death if that occurred because of unscientific lockdowns and curfews. Yet, at the same time, instituting rigorous checks at the borders at the right time could have saved the local population from being in danger of infection. What to do and when to do it is a skill of governance, which this government lacked and the tragedy was there for all to see. The ‘expert’ panel of the government comprised mainly of bureaucrats; we would have included virologists and epidemiologists and also the business community. Also, in the long term, investment in health sector, training for health workers and easy access to health services for all are priorities that a government should have.

Q. How will you assess the mood of the people?

People desperately want the BJP out and for good reasons; that is the sentiment. People want Team Goa to save Goa now. It’s up to the Opposition parties to fulfil their desire. That’s why I am insisting on unity so that the people are not let down. The BJP retaining power would be the biggest disaster for Goa and it must be avoided at all costs. Also, Goenkars want more and expect more from their representatives. And we are responsible to give them the best they deserve. The locals are facing a bleak and uncertain future in their own state. The Goa Forward Party was formed exactly to remove this decades-long injustice and give Goenkars their rightful place in Goa.