Govt reaches out to flood-hit residents of Paikul village

NT NETWORK

Valpoi

Just days after overnight heavy rainfall triggered floods in parts of Sattari and Usgao affecting more than 121 houses either severely, fully and partially, damaging roads and a bridge connecting Paikul village, the state administration has reached out to the affected people.

Acting swiftly, the district administration made provision of another route to Paikul via Bondla wildlife zoo. Though, this route connects the village to the mainstream, locals are demanding construction of the new bridge on priority. The bridge in Paikul was washed away cutting off the village from the mainstream. With this incident, more than 450 residents of the village are left stranded.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the state administration assured people that by October, work of construction of the bridge will commence and by the end of this year, it will be completed.

Meanwhile, relief reached the people with the help of volunteers. “We transported packets of essentials and grocery items through a bus and from two 2-km away it was transported by using four-wheel vehicles of our volunteers. Around 100 families received these kits,” informed mamlatdar of Sattari taluka Dasharath Gawas.

Regarding flood-affected assessment report, the taluka administration team is on the field and as per a source, around 141 houses were reportedly affected due to the floods last week.