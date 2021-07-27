Govt did not take IMD ‘alert’ seriously, says Sudin

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Criticising the state government for “not taking the alert sounded by India Meteorological Department (IMD) seriously,” MGP’s senior leader and Marcaim MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, on Monday, blamed the state government for the situation that occurred following the floods.

Dhavalikar held a press briefing on the issue at Bandora.

“State government was in a sleeping mode when a red alert was sounded three days prior to the floods by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and its disaster management team did nothing” Dhavalikar said demanding resignation of the in-charge of the state disaster management team.

Speaking further, Dhavalikar urged the state government to appoint a retired judge to investigate whether the water that was released from Karnataka dam led to floods in

the state.

He also criticised the government for not providing the much-needed help to the affected people.

“After floods, government officials have just visited the sites, and assessed the damages, but not a single rupee has been given to the victims, who are very much in need,” he said.

Further, Dhavalikar informed that “Through their trust, they will reconstruct around 9 houses in the Ponda taluka, which are completely damaged by the floods.”

“Reconstruction of three houses each from Savoi-Verem, Khandepar and Usgao area will be taken up from this week,” he added.