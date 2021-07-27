Govt allays fears of beef traders over slaughtering

NT NETWORK

Responding to fears of beef traders in the state that slaughtering of cattle at the Goa Meat Complex (GMC), Usgaon will never take off despite court orders to resume functioning, Dr Agostinho Misquita, director of department of animal husbandry and veterinary services, said that the abattoir is ready for opening.

“The beef traders have to start bringing cattle to the complex. We are ready to resume services and have the requisite NOCs from different departments,” said Misquita. He claimed that the abattoir is in working condition as its machinery and facilities were recently used during the Eid festival.

The department will be providing generators at the complex whenever power fails. A chilling room facility will also be operational in case of emergency slaughter of animals. The GMC will continue to provide the services of salting for preservation of hides and skin of animals slaughtered at the complex.

Meanwhile, president of Quareshi Meat Trader Association Manna Bepari said that permission by the GMC authorities to bring live animals for slaughter at the abattoir will help traders to provide fresh beef to our consumers.

The meat traders’ body has appointed a Hubbali-based agency Sunrise Agro Foods Corporation to act on behalf of traders to purchase, transport and deliver livestock to the abattoir.

With gaurakshaks preventing the slaughter of animals in the state, meat traders had filed a petition with the High Court asking for GMC to become operational again as they had the requisite licences and clearances for slaughtering and closure of the abattoir affected their livelihood as well as fundamental right to conduct trade.

The last court hearing was in March 23, 2021, wherein the managing director of GMC Dr Marwin Lopes had agreed that the complex would start functioning once again.