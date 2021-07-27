GCCI calls for ‘timely disbursal of relief funds’

NT NETWORK

Panaji

With the heavy rains causing floods and damaging houses and standing agricultural crops and killing livestock in the state, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) called for timely disbursal of relief funds.

The estimation of losses must be within 45 days, and by a neutral body, said the industry body.

The GCCI also suggested creation of a task force to assess the reasons for repeated monsoon-time flooding, and excessive damage witnessed over the past couple of years.

The task force must be made up of professional environmental experts and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the report prepared by them must be made public so that it can educate and hold accountable all stakeholders, said the GCCI, while offering its services to the taskforce.

The state government needs to undertake dredging of waterways, building water highways from dams to seas, raise riverside heights to prevent flooding, recommended the GCCI.

The suggestion letter signed by Ralph De Sousa, president of GCCI, and submitted to the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Monday, also pointed out that the state must commission local disaster management cells across all red zones to actively monitor climatic changes and resultant impact.

The GCCI agriculture, logistics and basic infrastructure committees would aid in setting up of the cells, states the letter.

It says that logistics and supply chain support must be provided wherever necessary to ensure that produce and stores are not completely lost due to spoilage.

According to the GCCI, the monetary losses on account of floods have come at a time when the state is already grappling with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While these are initial recommendations, we would very much appreciate the opportunity to work with you and support a joint effort in establishing future solutions,” said De Sousa, in the communication submitted to the Chief Minister.