Floods caused widespread loss of livestock

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Post incessant rains, officials of the department of animal husbandry and veterinary services on Monday disclosed that reports are coming in of widespread fatalities of livestock due to floods in the state.

The department is in the process of compiling the casualty in cattle and birds while also estimating the losses faced by dairy and poultry farmers, said Dr Agostinho Misquita, director.

He said that Valpoi, Mollem and Bicholim are the worst affected areas by the flood. “These regions have several progressive dairy and poultry farmers and they have all suffered losses,” said Misquita.

He disclosed that in Mollem, a diary famer lost about 10 cross-bred animals while the news has also come in of loss of dairy animals from Ponda milk producers.

“The gaushala in Valpoi which houses stray cows has lost 37 animals and another 37 are missing,” added the director of the department of animal husbandry.

“Farms in low-lying areas and regions close to the river bed have suffered the most. Dairy animals are usually tied in the shed so they would have suffocated and drowned. If the animals were kept loose they have the chance to escape,” said Misquita.

The Tillari and Anjunem dam sluice gates were opened at 3 am in the morning so water level increased which is why the widespread damage took place in dairy and poultry farms, according to officials of the department. Besides loss of cattle, the farmers also lost fodder and animal feed, they said.

“The department will be making independent estimate of the losses suffered by the farmers. We cannot go by the loss amount given by them as it could be overestimated,” added Misquita.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is also the minister for animal husbandry, is taking personal interest on the issue of losses suffered by dairy and poultry farmers, he said.