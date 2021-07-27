Flood relief: Shripad Naik promises to help state

NT NETWORK

Valpoi

Expressing concern over the loss of houses and damage to crops caused by the floods, Union Minister of State for Shipping, Highways, Tourism and Ports, and North Goa MP Shripad Naik has assured that the central government will continue to provide all possible assistance to the state government to cope with the flood-like situation.

Naik held a meeting in Valpoi in the presence of state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Collector North Goa Ajit Roy, deputy collector Sattari, Rajesh Asgaonkar, mamlatdar Dashrath Gawas and VMC chairperson Shaizin Shaikh.

Officials from PWD and other departments were also called to find and address all the issues of the affected people caused due to heavy rainfall flood in Sattari and Ganjem.

“It will be kind enough if the collector and his team conducts a thorough assessment of all the damage and send a report on priority so that we can ask for maximum compensation package from the Centre,” said Naik, who said that the damage caused by the flood is extensive.

Speaking to media persons, Vishwajit Rane said that he had urged the collector to set up a 24/7 control room for the monsoon season to avoid any such eventualities in the future.

“I understand the pain of these affected families, I assure that 25 houses will be constructed and I will see to it that the affected people get compensated on time,” said Rane. Later Union minister Naik carried out survey of the affected areas as well as the gaushala and immediate areas downstream and reviewed the relief measures initiated by the state agencies with the Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and state administration.

The Ministers also visited villages of Advoi, Valpoi and Ganjem and interacted with the affected people. Naik also expressed satisfaction on the arrangements made by the state administration in managing the unprecedented floods in the area and in providing relief.