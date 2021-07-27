DHS moves to keep vector-borne diseases at bay in flood-hit areas

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The directorate of health services has issued advisory/direction to all the health centres to take urgent precautionary measures to prevent outbreak of waterborne and vector-borne diseases in the areas which recently saw the flood like-situation due to heavy spells of rainfall.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) cell of the DHS has asked the health officers to ensure that health workers conduct door-to-door visit at least for 15 consecutive days to identify potential patients of acute diarrhoeal diseases, leptospirosis, gastroenteritis etc.

“As the floodwater makes people particularly children vulnerable to waterborne diseases…we have requested all the health centres to take preventive measures and increase surveillance in their respective areas,” said state epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar, who is also the health officer in-charge of IDSP cell.

He informed that the DHS is putting more efforts in the worst-hit areas of Bicholim, Sanguem and Valpoi.

He informed that DHS has issued necessary instructions to all the health centres to maintain adequate stock of medicines like oral rehydration solutions, intravenous fluid and paracetamol.

“We understand the plight of the people affected by floods. People ought to only drink boiled water and consume freshly cooked food and if possible then people should avoid practicing open defecation. Hand washing after leaving the bathroom and before having food is extremely important,” advised Dr Betodkar.

Anticipating possible outbreak of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, the national vector-borne disease control programme (NVBDCP) cell of the DHS has directed the health centres to undertake fever surveys in flood-hit areas.

The health officer in-charge of NVBDCP Dr Kalpana Mahatme informed that necessary directions have been issued to the concerned health officers to undertake anti-larval measures, source reduction with cleanliness drives, and fogging operations.

“We are seeking timely reports from all the health centres and closely monitoring the situation. Every required step is being taken to ensure safety of the people,” she said.

The health centres including community health centre, Bicholim led by senior health officer Dr Medha Salkar have started visiting the affected areas within their jurisdiction and have initiated measures for the prevention of waterborne and vector-borne diseases.