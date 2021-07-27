Chief officer of Sankhali civic body gets HC rap

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday said the urban development secretary must take a serious note of the conduct of the Sankhali municipal council chief officer and the affidavit and the reply filed by him and consider counselling him about his powers and duties under the Goa Municipalities Act, 1968.

The HC also directed the chief officers of the municipal councils to discharge the duties imposed upon them under Section 74 of the Goa Municipalities Act, 1968.

The petition has been filed by the SMC and some councillors.

The council and the majority of the councilors have complained that chief officer Deepak Vaigankar refuses to follow the mandate of Section 74 of the Goa Municipalities Act, 1968 in the matter of implementation of the resolutions of the council.

The HC division bench comprising Justice M S Sonak Justice M S Jawalkar said, “From the perusal of the affidavit filed by the chief officer, we are inclined to agree with advocate for the petitioners that the chief officer entertains an impression that he is supreme when it comes to the administration of the council, and the chairperson and other elected councillors are virtually subservient or subordinate to him. According to us, the secretary (urban development) must take a serious note of the conduct of this chief officer and the affidavit and the reply filed by him and

consider counselling him about his powers and duties under the said act, and how he should interact with the chairperson and other elected councillors of the council. The secretary (urban development) must also consider whether this chief officer should be shifted to some other council, having regard to his functioning in the present council and the affidavit/reply filed by him, making unsubstantiated allegations against the chairperson and the other councillors.”

The HC also directed the urban development secretary to consider the issue of retention of Vaigankar, as chief officer of the SMC, and comply with other directions in paragraph 47, within 30 days from Monday and take appropriate decision on this issue. A compliance report be filed in the court on or before September 1, 2021.

The HC accepted the statement made by the Advocate General that the chief officer shall report for duties at the SMC on all working days in the afternoon session i.e. 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The HC also accepted the statement of the chief officer that he will implement resolution No.11 adopted by the SMC at its meeting dated May 7, 2021 within one week.

The HC said the chief officer, consistent with his statement/undertaking, will have to take steps for implementation of the said resolution.