Case of attempt to murder RTI activist: one more held

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The crime branch police have arrested the third absconding alleged accused Ismail Shaikh (32) in connection with the case of attempt to murder RTI activist Narayan Naik.

A crime branch police team consisting of PIs Satish Gawade, Laxi Amonkar and PCs Sankalp Naik and Sainath Naik nabbed the accused at a location in Majorda on Monday afternoon.

It is learnt that the accused was hiding at different locations out of Goa. And as he ran out of money he came to Goa via Karwar to collect money from a person, informed police sources.

Last week the second absconding accused Khalil Shaikh (24) was arrested. Both the accused from Vasco had reportedly attacked Naik in Sancoale on July 3 and since then were on the run. Khalil was arrested by the Mormugao police on July 22 and was later handed over to the crime branch police.

Earlier, the police had arrested the alleged conspirator Ram Gopal Yadav alias Kariya.

It may be recalled that two motorcycle-borne masked persons had assaulted Naik as he was coming out of Sancoale panchayat office earlier this month.

Naik had sustained injuries to his head, hand and leg, the police had said.

Verna police had arrested the alleged conspirator Kariya.

The case was subsequently transferred to the crime branch police from Verna police station. PI Satish Gawade is investigating the case.