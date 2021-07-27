Arlekar vows to help in progress of Himachal Pradesh

Ramnath N Pai Raikar | NT

Panaji

Stating that the generous hospitality of the people of Himachal Pradesh has ensured “feel at home” experience for him in the hilly state, Governor of Himachal Pradesh Rajendra Arlekar said that he intends to help his government in the overall development of various sectors, including education.

Arlekar, who is presently on his first visit to Goa after assuming the gubernatorial responsibility of the hilly state told ‘The Navhind Times’ on Monday that the Himachal Pradesh University​ has half-a-century old tradition of illustrious educational system, and he would be extending all help to the government of the state, in the capacity of the Chancellor of this University, for its further growth.

“Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur, national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party J P Nadda, Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma are some of the alumni of this university,” the Governor of Himachal Pradesh added, informing that he recently attended the 52nd Foundation Day of the university, which has made available advanced education for the students, while maintaining the traditions of the Indian educational system.

He further informed that the Himachal Pradesh University is also involved in research work and has a dozen Chairs dedicated to various studies, while ensuring that the core of its education is linked to this country.

Stating that Himachal Pradesh is blessed with natural beauty and is surrounded​ by snow-capped mountains in the Himalayan range, Arlekar mentioned that tourism is one of the main revenue generators for the hilly state. “The government of the state is proposing to give a boost to tourism and I would be supporting it in this endeavour,” he added.

Speaking further, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh said that he has excellent relation with the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and this would ensure the best of administration for the hilly state, during his gubernatorial tenure.

Maintaining that his past experience as the Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly is largely helping him during his present tenure, Arlekar observed that the posts of the Speaker and the Governor are both impartial​ posts, and expect the person holding them to be a custodian of the Constitution of India.

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh also informed about his recent meetings with the President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“During my courtesy call on them, the President and the Prime Minister came out with many valuable suggestions which I’m sure will guide me during my gubernatorial tenure,” Arlekar said, stating that the President, who in the past had held the position of the Governor of Bihar, shared his related experiences.

“The Prime Minister, who was once the state in-charge of the BJP for Himachal Pradesh, updated me on the hilly state,” he added, pointing out, “In fact, the Prime Minister even knows many people in the state by their first name.”

On a parting note, Arlekar informed that he would be dedicating his tenure as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, for the progress, development and prosperity of the hilly state and its good-natured people.