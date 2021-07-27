350 families affected by floods in Ponda taluka

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Floods that hit the state on Friday have affected around 350 families in Curti-Khandepar, Vere-Vagurme and Usgao-Ganjem village panchayats of the Ponda taluka; around 20 families have been rendered homeless as their houses collapsed.

Ponda Deputy Collector Pradeep Naik informed that in Ponda taluka, Usgao- Ganjem village panchayat area was the worst-affected by the floods, wherein water entered more than 200 houses, while around 12 mud houses collapsed, leaving the families homeless.

In Curti-Khandepar area, around 100 houses are affected by the floods, of which around 45 houses suffered major damages while around 5 houses are fully damaged.

Similarly in Vere-Vagurme area, around 50 houses are affected by the floods, of which around 8 houses have suffered major damages.

Naik further said that the people, who have been rendered homeless, are living at neighbours or relatives’ places, while some of them have shifted to devasthan residential area. Government has provided these families with a dry ration for 15 days while procedures to provide them help have been initiated on an urgent basis.”