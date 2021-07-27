GHRA members meet Shripad, seek measures for tourism revival

Network

Panaji

Goa Hotel and Restaurant Association (GHRA) met Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Tourism, Shripad Naik to seek measures to revive tourism in Goa. The Managing Committee of the Association sought reduction in rates for water bills which restaurants are currently paying at a higher rate (Rs 40 per unit) compared to luxury five star hotels (Rs 35 per unit) and electricity bills which have increased during pandemic year. Members also sought waiver in excise license fees, as most restaurants which had paid full fees last year have not been able to operate for nearly a year due to the pandemic restrictions.

The restaurant industry is the single largest direct employer in the state. The industry also supports other associated industries like farming, fishing and logistical supply chains leading to thousands of other jobs.

“We would like to point out that Restaurant is a high overhead business with costs running well over 70%; which means restaurants operating on just home delivery during lockdowns and restrictions earning between 5% – 10% revenue have been facing bankruptcy with hundreds

already shut for business. We want to avoid such a situation at any cost.” said Shri Gaurish Dhond, President of GHRA.

The restaurant industry across Goa has taken a severe hit and is currently in a very precarious situation having to fight for its basic survival.

“While preventing loss of direct jobs is GHRA’s prime concern, we are also concerned about the dreams of many young Goan entrepreneurs in the sector getting shattered due to this calamity and are now facing bankruptcy. Please note that our industry is not asking for this relief to earn a profit, rather simply to survive.” said Prahlad Sukhtankar, secretary GHRA who also met Naik.

Restaurants have been operating since last year at 50% occupancy. Members of GHRA have been following Covid protocols and guidelines, but restricting the hours to just 9.00 pm has caused complete loss of dinner service which accounts for a further 50% reduction in business. As such, members requested timing restrictions to be removed and will operate with Covid protocols and guidelines.

There is a huge potential for tourism in Goa. GHRA has urged the ministry to support this important industry as it contributes significantly in the form of taxes and employment.

Apart from Water and Electricity waivers, the committee requested for implementing ease of doing business measures including single window license clearance and one time multiple year license extension.

Other GHRA office bearers who were part of the meeting were Rajesh Salgaonkar, Treasurer GHRA; Girish Desai VP GHRA (Kokni Kanteen); Mandeep Singh (Sher-e-Punjab); Darshan Kamat (Yellow Chilli) and Pradip Dhuri (Cafe Tato Chain).