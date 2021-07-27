GCCI urges continuation of container feeder service at Mormugao Port

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The GCCI on Monday warned of losses to Goan logistics service providers if the only container feeder service at Mormugao Port, Vasco, is discontinued.

GCCI said that, stoppage of the only container line feeder services operating between MPT and Columbo port will affect the logistics service providers such as custom brokers, freight forwarders, transporters, cargo handlers, stevedores, warehouses etc, and directly affect 15,000 families in the state.

Further the industry body also pointed out revenue loss estimated at Rs 1,300 crore to the customs department in the state Gif the container feeder ship is discontinued.

The container feeder service to Colombo port started in 1992 and it arrives at the Vasco port for about three to four times a month. The container company operating the service had put out a notice that, the service would be discontinued at MPT with effect from August 3, 2021

A delegation of the GCCI logistics committee comprising of Chandrakant K Gawas chairman of logistics committee along with Dhirendra Thakker, Santosh Parab, Sudhir Manerkar, Mayur Negandhi submitted a memorandum to Rajiv Jalota, chairman, MPT, urging that the feeder service not be allowed to stop.

Post meeting Gawas said that, MPT chairman has assured that he will study the matter and give consideration to the representation factoring dependents such as custom brokers, freight forwarders, transporters, cargo handlers, stevedores etc. which will not affect the revenue of MPT and other departments.

The delegation also gave a copy of the memorandum to Shripad Y Naik, Union Minister of State For Ports, Shipping, Waterways and Tourism.

“The presence of container feeder services at MPT is crucial for development of logistics industry in the state. The Union Minister has promised to resolve the matter,” said Gawas.