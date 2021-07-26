Mary Kom punches her way into pre-quarters

Tokyo: Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) powered into the Olympics’ pre-quarterfinals with a superb tactical victory over Dominican Republic’s Miguelina Hernandez Garcia on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Mary Kom, who is a 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist and a multiple-time Asian champion, prevailed 4-1 against a rival who is 15 years her junior and a Pan American Games bronze-medallist.

Mary Kom was the first to step into the ring and in a bout that was also exciting from start to finish, the Manipuri displayed some brilliant tactics to overcome the fight that Garcia put up.

If Mary Kom held back in the opening round to get a good measure of her rival, the veteran was aggression personified in the final three minutes after Garcia bagged the second round with some fierce punching of her own.

Mary Kom’s trusted right hook aided her well through the bout and she also displayed a sharp mind by forcing Garcia to lunge at her, opening up the space for the Indian to land clear punches.

The youngster from Dominica had the stomach for a fight but was undone by her inability to strike clearly. Mary Kom, a mother of four, will next be up against third-seeded Colombian Ingrit Valencia, who was a bronze-medallist at the 2016 Rio Games.

She has beaten the Colombian both times the two have faced, including the 2019 world championship quarterfinals. Garcia is also a three-time Pan-American Games medallist.

“I have all the medals in my hand. Olympic medal (bronze) from 2012, Commonwealth Games gold, six-time gold at world championships. It’s not easy to count them, but the difficult part is continuously winning and performing, it’s not easy,” she said.

“…What is left is the Olympic gold medal. That is what is driving me and pushing me to carry on. I am trying my best, if I am able to get it then I will be so grateful, but if not then I will still be so happy for all the medals I have won in the past,” she added.