Floods Don’t Matter In Power Politics

Nandkumar M Kamat

From Pernem to Polem and Marmagoa to Molem people are finding themselves the most insecure for the first time in their life. Nobody could believe that the entire BSNL network could go down during the floods. Despite complaining several times and begging to top officers in BSNL, they have not shown any interest in restoring my own landline which has been dead for the past 50 days. Every day citizens are fighting new battles over road conditions, power supply, water supply or connectivity. Government is pleased because there is no capable and militant politician to harvest the anger and unrest among the people and launch a mass movement for people centric good governance.

Why do politicians need power? What do they do with the power so acquired? Recent floods have shown that those who have power find themselves powerless to do anything quickly and efficiently and those who don’t have the power are selfishly plotting to replace them without any of them having any idea about the purpose of having the power in the first place. With two more months of monsoon still left and possibility of cyclones from Bay of Bengal impacting Goa from November very high we can see that floods don’t matter in Goa’s shameless power politics. It is pitiful to see that those who have the power don’t know how to use it effectively and efficiently for the public good otherwise we would not have heard banana cultivators from Sal village in Bicholim crying about lack of compensation which they have not received for damage to their plantations in floods three years ago. What they had managed to replant has been damaged in floods again. How would they survive like this?

From talathis to village panchayat secretaries to the top officers, despite having statutory powers to do public good, the whole system in the past few years has become indifferent, inefficient, inaccessible, insensitive, and inhuman. I can prove on any platform that recent floods were not caused only by the rains or release of water from dams and reservoirs but because of the wrong decisions, policies or lack of any planning or policies. This column will be 25 years old next month. Dozens of articles in this column had predicted the present flooding situation several years ago. The magic words in good governance are simple- like planning, prevention, scenarios, and demand management. You plan for everything in advance with experienced and participative local inputs. Prevent diseases in the first place, prevent water scarcity or water pollution in the first place, prevent wildfires in the first place. Manage the demand side of the demand supply equation instead of wasting energy on supply side management.

It is pathetic to see Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, ministers, MLAs rushing to survey the flood affected areas. Did they not have the powers to anticipate or prevent floods under most extreme weather conditions? These highly hyped damage control exercises are meant to fool the people because none of these politicians have any short term or long-term plans for any of their areas for disaster prevention, mitigation, and management. But since elections take place during the dry season nobody would question them on their failures as they would begin the campaign to demand votes. Precedence taken by power politics in a state with just 12 lakh electors and limited space to share power is the root cause of all problems in Goa.

The calculus to capture power in Goa is childishly simple and there lies the root cause of bad governance. Due to the extremely minuscule size of the assembly constituencies in any straight fight one needs about ten thousand votes and in a multicornered fight much less number to win to become an MLA. And all MLAs live from one election to the other constantly worrying about having the power, some position and getting a ticket and seeking re-elections. So, who would really think and plan beyond 10 or 20 years?

The full Goa cabinet ruling the state since March 2017 is responsible for the present flood situation. No thought was given at all when various portfolios were allotted. Many ministers have absolutely no background to understand the technical aspects of the portfolios given to them. As a team the Goa cabinet has been a terrible disappointment since March 2017. People shiver to think about the future of this state if we get a similar cabinet after 2022 assembly elections irrespective of the party which comes to power. Why are people continuously suffering in Goa? Why are farmers traumatized? Why do people everywhere feel so helpless? Why do people continue to tolerate such a poor administration? The answer is ridiculously simple- the politicians know that the public memory is short, and they plan for only five years. Many of those who are now in the opposition had also tasted power but couldn’t use it for doing public good or long-term planning.

Are the floods new to Goa? Goa has been existing for 3,600 million years and except Sal, Baga rivers rest of the rivers have been existing for 150 million years. The southwest monsoon is eight million years old. Goa was populated 60 thousand years ago. Agriculture began four thousand years ago. Villages were settled around the same time, but towns were built about two thousand years ago. Goans are familiar with various extreme weather phenomena. So then exactly what went wrong last week when we witnessed so much damage and destruction?

Politicians have discovered a formula to compensate for their incompetence by distributing goodies. I have not yet seen a single politician spending adequate time in any area affected by the floods to plan a long-term permanent solution. Their visits to flood impacted areas are purely publicity and image building exercises. They are not in a hurry to prepare any systematic rehabilitation plans and long-term disaster mitigation plans. That would be left to junior officers after the publicity stunts are over. Many politicians may not even visit some flooded areas where they don’t get any lead in the assembly elections. This culture is spreading like a disease in Goa. The craze of power politics without having the capability of using the power in hand is a malady. We have not seen a single MLA from flood impacted areas working to convene special gramsabhas to participatively plan rehabilitation of the flood impacted and long term effective and efficient drainage management. The whole approach of the Goa government and Goa cabinet is to somehow make the people forget everything as time passes and wait for the next election and decide everything on the ‘winnability’ of their candidates. This vicious cycle of selfish power politics would continue till people become wiser by experience and start to ask the right and pointed questions on good governance before voting in the next election.