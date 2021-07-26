LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (26/07/2021)

No Ultrasound Machine Operator At Mapusa District Hospital

Day Saturday, on July 24, 2021 time at around 12.50 pm, a patient was referred to Mapusa district hospital for check up for adnominal pain at casualties ward which is known for emergency service. A doctor attending the ward told patient that sonography operator was not available, so take medicines and go to GMC if abdominal pain persists. What is this? Is this called emergency medical services at Mapusa district hospital? Casualties ward must be well equipped and must be operated 24×7 days. How can health authorities be so negligent towards emergency health services? There is no criticism here, but Mapusa district hospital needs streamlining its health services. It cannot be taken for granted saying that, it was a minor case. Finally, the question is about one’s health and life. Is Mapusa district hospital becoming Primary Health Centre? If not, it’s upgradation be done at earliest, so that it could be recognized as “Mapusa Medical College” a mini GMC.

RAJESH BANAULIKAR, Arpora Bardez

Install CCTV Cameras In Ponda

During the year 2015, almost 22 CCTV cameras were installed in Ponda from the funds provided by former South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar. However, during recent years, the very 22 CCTV cameras are found to be non-functional. At most of the locations, the cables connecting them have been cut and have been noticed in a hanging position. Sometime back the Ponda Municipal Council (PMC) had decided to forward a proposal to the government asking for new CCTV cameras to be installed due to the old ones being defunct. However, no favourable, practical action has come to the forefront and installation of new cameras has still remained a neglected matter. As a matter of fact, CCTV cameras play a important role in dealing with cases such as thefts, dacoities, chain snatching, murders and also atrocities on the female gender. The CCTV footage turns beneficial to the police department in expediting the investigation process thereby apprehending the culprits. Sometime back the footage involving murder of a businessmen at Margao had helped in checking the movements of the murderers. Even recently, the Colva police have collected CCTV footing pertaining to recent cases of chain snatching at this jurisdiction and started investigation to nab the culprits. Of course, the collected facts would be of utmost importance in reaching the concerned thieves. Considering the recent rise in anti-social elements, it is time for the Ponda Municipal Council to follow up this matter with the government and see to it that the much needed CCTV cameras are installed at strategic locations at the earliest on a priority basis. Prompt positive action in this important matter would certainly be appreciated by one and all.

Pravin U Sardessai, ADPAI

Death On ‘Dead’ Cables

Three workers engaged by the contractor of the electricity department reportedly died and one was battling for life after they were electrocuted while attempting to remove old cables from discarded poles at Savoi-Verem, in Ponda taluka. It is learnt that while pulling out the old cables, the insulation cover must have got scrapped and the cables probably landed on the electrified cable. All four workers from UP received a high intensity electric shock. While two died on the spot one succumbed on the way to the hospital and one worker was under treatment. It must be said that there have been several instances when electricity workers have suffered electric shock which at times even proved fatal. Such unfortunate incidents can be prevented by switching off the section of the line where the work is being carried out. In order to take extra precaution the fuse of the particular line needs to be removed. They should be placed back only after the work is completed in order to restore the power. This precaution needs to be taken even if work is being carried on a “dead” electricity cable through which no current is passing. Such incidents can also be avoided if the workers wear all the protective gear provided to them. If these electricity workers were wearing gloves such a tragedy would not have taken place. Those working on the electric poles need to have safety-harness and wearing non-skid safety shoes in order to prevent slipping and falling from a height.

ADELM O FERNANDES, VASCO