Disaster Unpreparedness

Government did not take steps to prevent or mitigate devastation

The recent devastation once again brought out the near absence of disaster preparedness by the Goa government. There were no steps taken to prevent or mitigate the severity of the devastation. There was a forecast of incessant rain. It rained and rained for almost fifteen days. But the state government did not take steps well before in time to prevent damage and loss to public and private properties. Nor did they make any preparations for the rescue and safety of people. The rains brought a deluge-like situation in which at least one person drowned. It caused damages to 5,000 houses. Cattle were washed away. Goa had not witnessed such nature’s fury in the last six decades. Though river levels rose every year, they seldom crossed the danger mark. Half of the state’s 12 talukas were affected by the rains: Sattari, Bicholim, Ponda, Dharbandora, Bardez and Pernem.

The losses and the agony suffered by the people due to rain fury could have been avoided to some extent if not entirely had the government officials seriously acted on the warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department. The IMD had warned well in advance that the state was likely to receive high intensity rain which could cause floods. Though the government claims that the people were warned of the situation, the affected people, especially those from the worst-affected taluka of Sattari, have blamed the government for their miseries saying that no officials informed them about the imminent danger. In its alerts to the government for the period from July 10 to 23, the IMD had warned that due to increased rainfall the areas vulnerable to landslides and flooding be monitored by the department concerned. However, the District Disaster Management Authority that had to deal with the situation was not seen in action and the government had to rope in services of the Indian Navy and Drishti Lifesaving Services to help the people in distress. After the devastation the district administration came out with a lame explanation that they had sent information to the panchayats and asked them to be prepared. How can panchayats be prepared without resources and right management? The explanation just showed that the government had just done the formality of putting it on record that they had done something. At least they had sent a warning to the panchayats!

The disaster was waiting to happen. The Goa government has not learnt to build up a robust and effective management team for mitigating the losses caused by natural calamities. There is a committee for the purpose, but there is no organisation and poor equipment. The ministers and officers of the state government have decided that they will go to the villages only after the devastation is done and nature’s fury has abated. They can go and meet the people and assure them they would get assistance and relief for them. Already the state government has estimated the total damages from the devastation at Rs 500 crore. How the ministers and officers arrived at this figure mostly sitting on the desk and visiting people here and there is something difficult to guess. The figure seems to be aimed at getting a good assistance from the central government. Elections are some months away. The politicians would make the most of the funds from the central government to please voters in their constituencies with money to rebuild or repair houses and this or that thing.

People would have been more obliged to the government if they had taken steps well in advance to prevent or mitigate the devastation. The government assistance would never be as much as the damages suffered by them. However, they will recover on their own over a period of some months. But the government needs to wake up. They have to take long-term and short-term steps to prevent or mitigate damages to private and public properties in disasters. The long-term planning would involve planning development on public and private lands strictly on the criteria that they would not obstruct free flow and drainage of water during the rains. Without such planning the severity of the disasters would continue to increase year after year.