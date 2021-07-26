With 66 new COVID cases, Delhi set to open completely

New Delhi: With only 66 new COVID cases and two deaths reported on Sunday, Delhi is all set to open completely from Monday. While, theatres and multiplexes will o pen with 50 per cent occupancy, full seating capacity is allowed in public transport buses and the Delhi Metro from Monday.

With continued improvement in COVID situation in the national capital, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has permitted multiplexes and spas to run from July 26. After facing complete lockdown restrictions for over one and a half months due to the lethal second wave of the COVID pandemic, Delhi started unlocking phase-wise from June 7, the day on which it reported 231 new COVID cases and 36 deaths.

Since then, the Delhi’s COVID management authority in its phase-wise (week-wise) unlock process has been permitting one after another business and public activities after a gap of one or two weeks, however, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes were not allowed to function, so far.

With more ease in restrictions from Monday, the commuters in public transport will find a much

needed relief as public buses will be allowed to carry 100 per cent seating passengers. However, standing passengers will not be allowed in both DTC buses and metro rail.

In its latest guidelines issued regarding COVID management in the national capital, the administration has also allowed full gathering in wedding events and funerals.

All auditoriums and assembly halls have been permitted to open from Monday at 50 per cent seating capacity. “All visitors/clients shall sign a declaration form to the effect that they have not contracted

COVID-19 and if they have, they have tested negative. The establishments are permitted to take

written consent from accepting the risks that may be involved for clients/visitors,” DDMA order issued on Saturday stated.

Delhi Rail Metro Corporation (DMRC) said on Sunday that train services will now run with full seating capacity from July 26, “but there will still be no provision for standing travel for commuters.”

“DMRC is running maximum trains, per forming over 5,100 trips with highest frequency daily as was available during pre-Covid time,” officials said on Sunday.