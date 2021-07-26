‘You can be an entrepreneur at any age’

A chartered accountant with an innate business sense,

Pallavi Salgaocar, finance director, Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Tivim, used her love for home baking to start Desserts N More, a patisserie chain. The food outlet manufactures and retails bakery and allied food products. The brand has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Tivim industrial estate and operates through self owned as well as franchisee outlets. In future Salgaocar plans to expand and enter allied food verticals. The chairperson of GCCI’s women’s wing and active in various Goan industry forums, Salgaocar’s interview with Bhiva P Parab has several useful takeaways for those entering business When did your initiation as an entrepreneur begin and how would you describe the journey?

It was in 2012 that I got to partner with another entrepreneur and enter into the bakery business and that started my foray into the food Industry. Eventually Desserts N More was retailed under Dainty Delights- a division of Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd in 2014 and assumed a different identity on its own. Like Richard Branson had said, “If someone offers you an amazing opportunity but you are not sure if you can do it, say yes and learn to do it later.” I think this also applies to most of the other things I have done in my life too. I was inexperienced when I started out, but along the journey I learnt my way around this business- whatever I have learnt today I have learnt on the job. The journey was filled with immense learning for me from production to marketing, finance to logistics to management of labour.

What would be your advice to a budding entrepreneur?

I think my advice to the next generation entrepreneur would be to never stop learning. One of the positives of this pandemic is e-learning through online courses and webinars in the comfort of your room. Make use of this opportunity to learn and grow and enrich yourself with new knowledge and skills.

The highs in business are always celebrated, how did you cope with the lows and were there many?

Well there were a couple of trying moments for me during the initial days; some wrong decisions due to my inexperience; some difficult stumbling blocks. But looking back I would treat it as experiences that have made me what I am today. For one- I love challenges and lose interest in anything when it gets monotonous. Luckily I am in this industry where you have to keep on innovating and reinventing yourself to stay relevant in the market. But a special mention here to my husband Sagar Salgaocar who constantly encouraged me to never give up on anything and has always been my rock support source of strength in anything I do.

Mentorship- the buzz word today, how important do you think it is for a person starting in business?

Definitely very important. During the startup stage or during the scaling up journey mentors play a large part in driving you forward.

Did you have any mentors?

My first mentor was Nandini Vaidyanathan who is a business coach. She played a big role in molding my thought process to think like an entrepreneur especially since I started out

without any formal management education nor experience. Also this year I was selected as a participant for the Goldman Sach10 k Women entrepreneurs program in association with IIM- Bangalore and I would credit my mentors from NSRCEL for guiding me to the way in the future and also enlightening me on hitherto unknown concepts and strategies to scale up and expand my business.

How important is it to start young if you want to be in business?

I personally believe age is only a number- you can be an entrepreneur at any age provided that

you have the entrepreneurial qualities of risk taking, passion, creative thinking, financial prudence, persistence amongst other requisites of a successful entrepreneur.

Does a business family background help in having the right mindset for entrepreneurship?

Not necessarily, there have been lot of successful first generation entrepreneurs in India and across the world. As for me I have been born in a business family and married in one. I feel whatever I have achieved till now in life is a combination of opportunity and hard work. Business conversations in the dining room were a common occurrence from my childhood days. While I had chosen to pivot to get a CA degree post my graduation, entrepreneurship was my passion since my teenage years and I am glad that I am living my dream today.

Which are the areas you would advise an aspiring entrepreneur to never compromise on in business?

Never compromise on ethics and on your values. There are times when the going gets tough- like during this pandemic. During these times you need to think out-of- the-box to adapt your business to the new normal. Sometimes you need to re-evaluate your business model in terms of changes in the market place. Also this is the time to slow down a bit and work towards sustaining and then eventually redoubling your efforts to building a business that will endure.