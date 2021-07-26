State intervention to control population is not warranted

By DM Deshpande

There seems to be a renewed interest on the part of some states to control population growth. The latest entrant to this group is the UP government. On the World Population Day, the chief minister of UP unveiled a new population policy that essentially seeks to reduce the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) among women in the state to 2.1 by 2026.

The draft bill on population control has been uploaded on the official website of the government. If enacted, it will come into force one year from notification. Assam is also contemplating a similar exercise though its TFR is much lower.

UP has the highest population in India; in fact, it leaves behind the second highest Bihar by a wide margin. Burgeoning population does create resource crunch in the state and public finance too are stretched with no significant gains for any one. However, the argument that birth control by itself will increase the natural resource base is not valid.

The rich typically have less children but consume more resources and are more responsible for greenhouse gas emission and pollution. The poor have more children almost invariably but their claim on resources is severely dented by low incomes. Most of urban UP has TFR of 2.1, whereas in rural areas the rate is 3.0.

Ironically, however UP as elsewhere in India is witnessing decline in TFR. In fact, UP reduced its TFR significantly in recent years. So much so, that the target set in the policy may well be achieved before 2026. At the last count, TFR in UP was 2.7 but steadily declining, down from 3.8 in ten year period.

The national fertility rate is 2.2 just a tad higher than the replacement level of 2.1. At this level, the population replaces itself and hence there will be no decline in absolute number. According to NFHS-4, 24 out of 29 states have already achieved the replacement level of TFR. The remaining five, unfortunately tagged as BIMARU states, are yet to achieve this target but are well on course.

In states like UP and Bihar, the population will continue to grow, not because couples have more children but simply because there are more young couples in these states. A third of the population belongs to the young in UP.

Demographers call this phenomenon ‘population momentum’. NFHS shows that family size has declined across the state. So, it is important to understand that even if all couples were to have only two children, the population will still continue to grow because of the large percentage of young couples.

There are problems with both incentives and disincentives that the states offer. Fortunately, no state has proposed a law that penalizes a couple with a third child retrospectively. Even the prospective implementation may bring about unexpected outcomes.

For example, a young couple may decide to have two children early so that they ‘qualify’ for all the benefits of the state. So, instead of spacing and delaying birth, the policy may actually accelerate the growth of population! The UP policy says it is completely voluntary; it is not clear how then the penalties work.

Fertility rates are falling all over India including in UP because of higher literacy, migration, girl education, more institutional births and increased incomes. The global experience is no different. The best contraceptive for birth control is development.

State intervention often produces undesirable and unexpected outcomes. China followed a stringent one child policy from the nineties. Now, it is saddled with a huge senior ageing population, estimated to be 70 per cent of the total population. They have reverted to two child policy and now more recently in a desperate bid encouraged three children policy. But it is not paying off, as education and living standards have gone up and fertility rates are down.

Even in India most of the south and west have reached very low levels of TFR’s. But for higher rates in some states, we would have faced a similar predicament.

A state policy that relies heavily on incentives and penalties empower the bureaucracy instead of the women. It is no mean task to continuously keep a tab on those who qualify and who do not, for a raft of state incentives. Without doubt, the poor will be at the receiving end. Even for basic rights and privileges, they will be at the mercy of the babus.

Sadly, they will be penalized for no fault of theirs; actually, their situation is owing to structural deficiencies in schooling, public health services and lack of income earning opportunities. A strict two child policy will only encourage sex specific foeticide that will have a huge bearing on sex ratio. As it is India has a skewed ratio at birth that has gone down from 945 girls per 1,000 boys in 1991 to 918 in 2011.

The policy announcement comes just a year before the assembly elections. The timing will only strengthen the perception that it is targeted at a particular group. Unfortunately, it may not even give political dividends. Within 24 hours of the announcement, VHP registered its strong opposition to the two child policy.

In the present form, the policy is most likely to cause social disruption. Disincentives like debarring the families from access to welfare schemes and even such basic things as PDS will pose exclusion risks. New avenues will emerge for delays, graft and social discrimination. It is best to junk this policy as it has no merit, nay even a place, in a modern 21st century India.

The author has four decades of experience in higher education teaching and research. He is the former first vice-chancellor of ISBM University, Chhattisgarh.