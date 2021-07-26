South Goa Consumer Commission slaps Rs 10,000 fine for frivolous complaint

By Adv. Jatin Ramaiya

Aiming to discourage frivolous complaints, the president of The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, South Goa, Margao came down strongly against a complainant for “adventurism and uncalled filing for litigation in consumer forums meant for protection of consumers.”

The district commission imposed costs on the complainant who filed a frivolous complaint against the Post Master, Fatorda Post Office.

A complaint filed by a doctor from Margao against the Post Master alleged deficiency in service and unfair trade practice as according to the doctor he was not handed over a registered letter addressed to his The president and the members of the commission observed that complainant could not demonstrate any rule or law under which was contravened by the postal department.

The members of the commission held, “A practice that is followed contrary to rules cannot become a rule only because an employee of the opposing party follows it. The complainant has, therefore, also failed to prove even prima-facie that the opposing party has followed any restrictive or unfair trade practice. On the contrary, the complainant wanted the employee of the opposing party to act in contravention of the rules.”

The commission held that the complainant is not a consumer under the definition of the Act as he was neither meant to receive the letter nor was he who had sent the letter to his son and therefore the complaint at the instance of the complainant was not maintainable.

The commission whilst taking a serious view of the frivolous complaint imposed costs of Rs 10,000 on the complainant, which was to be deposited in the registry of the commission and observed that “An act of a person of filing a frivolous and vexatious complaint has to be nipped in the bud. We cannot permit a litigant to indulge in such adventurism and this tendency of filing uncalled for litigation needs to be curbed. The only way in which a person can be desisted from filing such frivolous and vexatious complaint is by awarding costs.”

Whilst quantifying the costs payable by the complainant the commission observed that the complainant had claimed costs of Rs 10,000, against the postal department and therefore, they did not see any reason why the complainant should not be made to pay the said cost in such frivolous litigation.